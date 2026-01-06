Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on February 3, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after the market closes.

Lumentum will hold an audio webcast the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the call and replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com. Analysts planning to participate in the interactive Q&A portion of the webcast are encouraged to pre-register: pre-registration link.

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the "News Releases" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the "Events" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

