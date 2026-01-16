Lumentum Showcases Next-Generation Ultrafast and UV Laser Platforms for Precision Manufacturing at Photonics West 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of optical and photonic products, announced today its participation in SPIE Photonics West 2026, where it will showcase high-power ultrafast, UV, and 3D sensing laser solutions designed to meet the growing precision, throughput, and reliability demands of advanced manufacturing and sensing applications.

Attendees are invited to visit Lumentum booth #2343 at the San Francisco Moscone Center from January 20-22, where the company will demonstrate how its latest laser and photonic innovations are driving new levels of precision, scalability, and integration across advanced manufacturing applications.

Featured products include:

PicoBlade® Core – Lumentum’s latest ultrafast laser platform delivers up to 150 watts of average power with sub-12 picosecond pulses and integrated multi-wavelength output in a compact, unified design. It enables high-throughput, precision micromachining for printed circuit boards, battery cells, solar cells, and consumer electronics applications. The platform is available in NIR, Green and UV wavelengths.

NQ-Series – The newest addition to Lumentum’s nanosecond-pulsed laser portfolio, the NQ-Series delivers up to 500 µJ pulse energy of UV light at rates up to 60 kHz. Designed for high-throughput micromachining, the NQ-Series brings exceptional beam quality and reliability to address next-generation processing challenges.

3D Sensing VCSELs – Lumentum offers a broad portfolio of vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) solutions supporting 3D sensing across a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. Scalable, high-volume manufacturing ensures consistent performance, high reliability, and power efficiency for use cases including depth sensing, object detection, and driver assistance systems.

“Manufacturers are being pushed to achieve tighter tolerances while simultaneously increasing throughput and uptime,” said Matt Philpott, vice president of business development at Lumentum. “Our latest ultrafast and nanosecond-pulsed laser platforms are designed to address that challenge directly— combining higher average power, precise pulse control, and proven reliability to enable scalable, production-ready micromachining across demanding applications.”

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

