Lumen Technologies to Hold Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the trusted network for AI, today announced that it will publish its fourth quarter and full year financial results following market close on Feb. 3, 2026. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at 5:00 pm. ET.

Additional information regarding the fourth quarter 2025 results, including the company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials, will be available on Lumen’s Investor Relations website.

About Lumen

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Media Contact:

Anita J. Gomes

Anita.Gomes@Lumen.com

+1 858-229-8538

Investor Contact:

Jim Breen, CFA

Investor.Relations@lumen.com

+1 603-404-7003