Lukka Exceeds Billion-Dollar Milestone in Latest Fundraise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lukka, the leading enterprise crypto-asset software and data provider, announced today that they closed their Series E investment round of $110 million, valuing the company at more than $1.3 billion. This round comes after closing their Series D round just nine months ago.

The round was led by Marshall Wace, a global alternative asset manager. The round’s other notable investors include Miami International Holdings, Inc., Summer Capital, and SiriusPoint Ltd., as well as participation from previous investors Soros Fund Management, Liberty City Ventures, S&P Global, and CPA.com, who all contributed to the company’s Series D investment.

Lukka is the only institutional-grade crypto asset data and software provider that satisfies rigorous technical control standards, such as AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Controls, for its data and software products.

“With the crypto-asset ecosystem entering a new phase of maturity, the need for Lukka’s institutional quality data and software solutions has never been more relevant,” said Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka. “We take pride in solving the most complex data challenges for our customers and now partnered with the world-class investors who participated in this round, we look forward to tackling all of the challenges that result from the incredible innovation that continues across the disruptive crypto industry.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with the visionary team at Lukka as they address the growing data, financial reporting, and analytics challenges of the crypto-asset ecosystem,” said Steven Binetter, Portfolio Manager at Marshall Wace. “Lukka’s comprehensive suite of reporting and analytics software and data solutions enables clients to meet a rapidly evolving set of critical needs. As crypto assets and blockchain redefine global commerce, Lukka is building the infrastructure for this future.”

“Miami International Holdings is pleased to participate as strategic investors in this seminal round of fundraising for Lukka,” said Thomas Gallagher, Chairman, and CEO of Miami International Holdings, Inc. “Lukka has established itself as a critically important provider of crypto data and software services to the institutional investment community and we look forward to partnering with Lukka as we execute on our strategy to introduce innovative digital asset products and services via our global exchange platforms including Bermuda Stock Exchange and Minneapolis Grain Exchange LLC.”

This capital injection enables Lukka to accelerate its aggressive growth and global expansion strategy.

The firm announced numerous, high-profile customers in 2021 including State Street, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and RSM, who all leverage Lukka’s institutional-quality products to manage crypto asset data, transactions, and downstream services. Institutions like these are at the forefront of crypto-asset adoption and maturation and they recognize that Lukka’s products and services are essential to the operation and long-term sustainability of institutional adoption

The company’s customer base spans the crypto native industry to firms at the intersection of crypto and traditional finance, and beyond. To date, Lukka has processed more than $2.1 trillion unique transactions supporting 10,415 entities engaging in crypto activities.

