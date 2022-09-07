Lucidea’s Argus and ArchivEra CMS Solutions at AASLH; See What’s New

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, provider of market-leading collections management systems for heritage institutions is sponsoring and attending the AASLH annual conference on September 14th through 17th, in Buffalo, NY.

Their innovative and adaptable collections management solutions enable researchers and the public to connect with the precious materials (traditional, digitized, and born-digital) archivists and museum professionals work hard to preserve.

The powerful and versatile capabilities of Argus and ArchivEra make Lucidea a valued technology partner in the archives and museums community. With an increasingly virtual audience for collections of all kinds, the time is right to learn how you can use your CMS to create a community—and a place where stories can come to life.

Visit Lucidea booth #406 during the conference to learn about the latest client-driven enhancements to Argus and ArchivEra, their market-leading collections management systems—and enter their drawing to win a $200 Amazon Gift Card.

For further information about any of Lucidea’s collections management products, phone 604 278 6717 or email sales@lucidea.com with your questions.

