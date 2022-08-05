Lucidea Affiliate Bailey Solutions Wins BIALL Supplier of the Year Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Lucidea’s UK-based affiliate, Bailey Solutions, has won this year’s BIALL Supplier of the Year Award. Per BIALL, the aim of the Supplier of the Year award is to reward outstanding best practice by a supplier or a publisher in the field of legal information.

The Bailey Solutions team spent the last year moving all their clients onto new versions of their library management software (LMS) products, a process completed with minimal cost implications.

In so doing, they provided high-quality customer service before and during the data transfer—and post-implementation as people got used to their new systems. Bailey staff’s excellent communication and commitment to providing ongoing training support was noted in the support for their nomination. It has also been noted that they resolve any issues quickly and efficiently. In sum, Bailey Solutions is described as “ an extremely proactive supplier who [is] a joy to work with”.

BIALL presented the Supplier of the Year Award 2022 to Penny Bailey, who accepted it as recognition for her long contribution to the sector, and on behalf of Bailey Solutions.

Lucidea’s CEO, Ron Aspe, offered his congratulations to Ms. Bailey, commenting that “ We can all benefit from your example, and we are excited to expand our continuing business partnership.”

About Lucidea:

Lucidea and its affiliates offer a full portfolio of market-leading Knowledge Management, ILS, and CMS applications, including SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, Presto, Argus, and ArchivEra; applications that deliver unrivaled access to organizational knowledge, with solutions for corporations, law firms, government agencies, nonprofits, museums, and archives—of all sizes and budgets, worldwide. www.lucidea.com

Contacts

Mark Maslowski



Marketing Manager



604-278-6717



mmaslowski@lucidea.com