LSI Industries Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call Date

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSI Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that it will issue fiscal 2026 second quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22, 2026. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Domestic Live: 877-407-4018 International Live: 201-689-8471

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through February 5, 2026:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921 International Replay: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13758040

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded over the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The company manufactures advanced lighting, graphics and display solutions across strategic vertical markets. The company’s American-made products, which include non-residential indoor and outdoor lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, help create value for customer brands and enhance the consumer experience. LSI also provides comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The company employs approximately 2,000 people at 19 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

