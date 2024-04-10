LSI Industries Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Date

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LSI Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that it will issue fiscal 2024 third quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2024. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Domestic Live: 877-407-4018



International Live: 201-689-8471

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 9, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921



International Replay: 412-317-6671



Conference ID: 13745799

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated, and custom displays, are engineered to elevate brands in competitive markets. With a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC



720.778.2415



LYTS@vallumadvisors.com