LS Cable & System USA Opens New Logistics Hub in La Porte, Texas to Support Busduct Business

LA PORTE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LS Cable & System USA, Inc. (“LSCUS”), a US-based subsidiary of LS Cable & System, Ltd. (“LS C&S”), today announced the opening of a new logistics hub at Port Crossing Commerce Center in La Porte, Texas, near Houston. The new facility will support LSCUS’s rapidly growing busduct business by enhancing distribution capacity, operational efficiency, and customer responsiveness across the United States.

Busduct - also known as busway - is a prefabricated power distribution system that transmits and distributes large volumes of electricity through insulated conductors housed in a metal enclosure. With the rapid growth of data centers driven by AI, cloud computing, and large-scale digital infrastructure, the need for reliable, high-capacity power distribution has never been greater. Busduct systems are widely used in data centers to efficiently deliver electricity to server racks and critical equipment, offering higher power capacity, modular scalability, faster installation, and enhanced safety compared with traditional cable-based systems. They are also commonly used in industrial facilities, hospitals, commercial buildings, and other large infrastructure projects.

Located within the 300-acre Port Crossing Commerce Center, a premier industrial and logistics park developed by Prologis, the new hub is strategically positioned near one of the nation’s fastest-growing trade and industrial corridors serving the Port of Houston region. The site offers direct access to major transportation infrastructure, enabling optimized inventory management and expedited delivery to key customers and projects.

“We are pleased to expand our U.S. footprint with this new logistics hub near Houston,” said Gisu Kim, Regional President of North America, LS Cable & System Ltd. “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is driving a significant increase in data center development and a corresponding need for high-capacity, reliable power distribution infrastructure. This facility enhances our ability to support customers building and expanding data centers to meet AI-driven computing demand and reinforces our long-term commitment to the U.S. market.”

“The demand for efficient, scalable power distribution continues to accelerate across data centers, advanced manufacturing, and large commercial developments,” said Jeong Hyeon, President & CEO of Gaon Cable Co., the parent company of LSCUS and a subsidiary of LS C&S. “This facility strengthens our ability to support customers as they expand and modernize critical electrical infrastructure.”

“This new hub significantly enhances our supply chain agility,” said Taewon Son, President & CEO of LS Cable & System USA, Inc. “Its proximity to the Port of Houston allows us to better align inventory, shorten lead times, and support large-scale commercial and industrial projects with greater speed and reliability.”

LS C&S, a global leader in power and communication cable systems serving infrastructure, industrial, and utility markets worldwide. LS C&S has recently announced multiple major investments in the United States, reflecting its long-term commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and supply chain resilience.

April 2025: LS GreenLink USA, Inc., a subsidiary of LS C&S, has commenced development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing and port complex in Chesapeake, Virginia. Phase 1 of the project represents an investment of more than $681 million and is expected to create over 330 jobs. Phase 1 includes a 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a 660-foot VCV (Vertical Continuous Vulcanization) tower - expected to be the tallest building in Virginia - and a dedicated pier to support the production of high-voltage submarine power cables.

December 2025: LS Cable & System Ltd. announced an additional major investment in Chesapeake, Virginia, representing the largest capital investment in Hampton Roads history and expected to create approximately 430 jobs. The project will expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities in copper rod production, magnet wire manufacturing, and rare-earth magnet production, supporting supply chain security and emerging energy and technology sectors.

Together, these investments - along with the new La Porte logistics hub - underscore LS C&S’s strategy to expand its U.S. presence across manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure, enabling the company to better serve domestic customers and support long-term industrial growth.

About LS Cable & System Ltd.

Founded in 1962, LS Cable & System Ltd. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power and communication cable solutions. The company employs more than 6,500 people and operates over 40 subsidiaries across 17 countries, delivering advanced technologies that support modern power grids, alternative energy development, and high-performance communications infrastructure. For more information, visit www.lscns.com.

