Lowest-Dose Radiography Meets Next-Level Imaging: IDEXX Launches ImageVue DR50 Plus

WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the launch of the ImageVue™ DR50 Plus Digital Imaging System, its most advanced diagnostic imaging solution for veterinary practices. Designed to set a new standard, the system combines high definition, AI-powered imaging at the lowest dose of radiation – reducing exposure by up to 25% compared to IDEXX’s current best-in-class ImageVue™ DR50 system1 and up to 60% compared to other veterinary imaging solutions2. Coupled with IDEXX's connected end-to-end imaging workflows, this breakthrough helps veterinary teams make faster, more confident decisions, while setting a new benchmark for radiation safety.

Radiography is a standard diagnostic technique in nearly every U.S. veterinary clinic3, and an estimated 75% of technicians are women of childbearing age4, underscoring the importance of minimizing exposure to protect team health and safety. The ImageVue DR50 Plus combines advanced image optimization, automated protocols, and irradiated side sampling technologies to adjust for positioning and technique variability, helping reduce retakes. Its unique design captures x-ray signals more efficiently, producing sharper images with less radiation. In addition to the 14” x 17” panel, a new 17” x 17” panel option expands coverage across a wider range of patients, and seamless integration with IDEXX software and telemedicine solutions ensures a smooth end-to-end workflow.

“The ImageVue DR50 Plus system marks a new chapter in diagnostic imaging, delivering exceptional image quality and advancing radiation safety,” said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. “As the lowest-dose system to date, it expands clinical insight, reduces retakes, and streamlines the imaging workflow from capture to consult through seamless integration with our software and telemedicine solutions.”

The ImageVue DR50 Plus system enables a connected diagnostic imaging workflow for veterinary professionals:

IDEXX Web PACS™ Software provides centralized image access, viewing, sharing, and storage, fully embedded into efficient veterinary practice workflows. Its AI-powered viewer automates hanging protocols and vertebral heart scores, reducing manual steps and saving time on diagnosis.

provides centralized image access, viewing, sharing, and storage, fully embedded into efficient veterinary practice workflows. Its AI-powered viewer automates hanging protocols and vertebral heart scores, reducing manual steps and saving time on diagnosis. IDEXX Telemedicine Consultants offer 24/7 expert insights for routine and complex cases, with 160+ board-certified specialists worldwide across radiology, cardiology, and other disciplines. Customers can now submit and review IDEXX Telemedicine cases directly through Web PACS. The new connection reduces the number of clicks required to submit a case by more than 45%, allowing more time for patient care 5 .

offer 24/7 expert insights for routine and complex cases, with 160+ board-certified specialists worldwide across radiology, cardiology, and other disciplines. Customers can now submit and review IDEXX Telemedicine cases directly through Web PACS. The new connection reduces the number of clicks required to submit a case by more than 45%, allowing more time for patient care . ezyVet™ Practice Management Software enables veterinarians to retrieve images from IDEXX Web PACS, submit cases to IDEXX Telemedicine Consultants, and automatically receive results in the corresponding patient record.

"As a veterinarian, providing timely, accurate diagnoses while ensuring patient and staff safety is my top priority,” said Dr. Jean C. K. Pitcairn, DVM, CVC, CCRP, CVCHM, CHPCP Integrative Oncology, Medical Director of Chase Farm Veterinary Hospital.* “The ImageVue DR50 Plus system consistently delivers sharp, detailed images with a low dose of radiation, allowing us to make confident decisions and focus on quality care. The images are high quality, and I can show pet owners exactly what I see, building trust through transparency.”

The ImageVue DR50 Plus Digital Imaging System is currently available to veterinary clinics in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit the IDEXX ImageVue DR50 Plus web page.

References

*From time to time, Dr. Pitcairn has received compensation for consulting services she has provided to IDEXX.

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500TM Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

