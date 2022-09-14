Lothian Broadband Helps Close the Scottish Fibre Gap with Turnkey Network from Adtran

Altnet selects Adtran to design, build and commission an end-to-end fibre network to accelerate reach to underserved regions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fibre access and fibre extension solutions, today announced that Lothian Broadband chose Adtran to design and build a new core network for its end-to-end fibre broadband solution. The resulting multi-gigabit-capable fibre broadband network delivers voice, video and internet services to residents and businesses in underserved regions of Scotland.

Lothian Broadband is extending a future-proof fibre network to over 70,000 premises across Scotland. The altnet is transitioning away from fixed wireless access, having Adtran design, build and commission a modern access and core network. Adtran is using its multi-gigabit XGS-PON access solutions and its technology partners for the core network build. Adtran worked to connect this new network to regional transit providers allowing Lothian Broadband to scale FTTP services across areas of Scotland that have been left underserved by other commercial fibre rollouts. The altnet maintains a target premise yield of 99% to ensure every community is connected to reliable Gigabit broadband, not just the areas that are easy to reach.

“When we made the decision to transition from fixed wireless access to fibre, the only choice was Adtran. The company offers industry-leading platforms and professional services for core network design, access network migration and transit provider management,” said Gavin Rogers, CEO at Lothian Broadband. “Pairing its FTTP technology with its partner’s core network infrastructure, Adtran is creating a complete end-to-end solution for us that can scale to meet our rapid build plans. Our new fibre network will ultimately allow us to become the broadband leader and allow the communities we service to be connected to new digital applications and economic opportunities.”

The Adtran end-to-end fibre broadband solution includes the Adtran 10G fibre access platform with XGS-PON technology and Adtran’s cloud software. XGS-PON technology will enable Lothian Broadband to build a scalable fibre access network to support customers’ capacity demands today and in the future. The cloud software supports an AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi management solution that allows Lothian Broadband to simplify customer care and ensure all customer devices have continuous high-speed connectivity.

“Service providers across the UK are deploying our end-to-end fibre solution because it makes it easy to reach every community and deliver the benefits of multi-gigabit broadband,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President, Sales EMEA, at Adtran. “For Lothian Broadband, that means quickly expanding its fibre network and connecting new customers to multi-gigabit speeds. Our solution also guarantees best-in-class customer experience. This will provide Lothian Broadband and its customers peace of mind that the network will support their needs well into the future.”

To learn more about Adtran’s end-to-end fibre broadband solutions, please visit adtran.com/end-to-end-solutions. These Adtran solutions will also be showcased at Connected Britain, 20-21, September 2022, in London at Adtran’s booth #24.

