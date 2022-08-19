Loop Media, Inc. Releases Highly Optimized New Interface for Its Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Loop Player for Businesses

The free, ad-supported, award-winning Loop solution for businesses in the DOOH space received upgrades to overall user experience, search, signage, and more





GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced it has completed the roll out of a new user experience on its proprietary streaming media hardware, the Loop Player.

Thousands of businesses in the US depend on the Loop Player to stream music video, entertainment and information channels and control their digital signage and in-store messaging for free, increasing customer engagement and length of stay. The Loop Player’s new interface is the plug-and-play, turnkey gateway to 145+ channels of music and non-music channels optimized for consumption in the Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) environment.

The new user experience brings an image-based layout of icons popular with leading consumer streaming services and is more intuitive and streamlined when it comes to navigation and search. Highly requested features such as on-screen widget controls, video restrictions, and channel overviews have been added, while the new search functionality easily highlights channels for every business type and scenario.

“Customer feedback and research has us constantly innovating and evolving to make our service easier and more powerful for businesses using the Loop Player for streaming video and digital signage,” said CEO and Co-Founder Jon Niermann. “This new interface will make it much easier for our clients to find and present content that is best for their business and their customers.”

Loop Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Liam McCallum added, “We are thrilled to upgrade the way businesses engage and entertain their customers. This upgrade runs on our next generation tech stack that’s been designed to showcase 145+ channels and entertainment options Loop has to offer in a way that makes discovery simple.”

Loop’s end-to-end DOOH solution for businesses has been recognized for excellence time and again. Since launching, Loop has received countless satisfied business operator testimonials, and recently won Digiday’s 2022 Media Awards for “Best Video Programming and Distribution Strategy.”

The new Loop TV Interface is now live.

About Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV)



Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

