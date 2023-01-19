<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lone Star Analysis Wins D CEO Magazine’s Innovation Award for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Annual program honors disruptors and trailblazers driving a new vision for North Texas

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and Evolved Artificial Intelligence®, has been named a 2023 Innovation Awards winner for the Innovation in AI and Machine Learning category.

“Lone Star has always challenged the status quo. Evolved AI® is an example of moving beyond the mainstream to solve problems others can’t address,” said Steve Roemerman, Chairman and CEO, Lone Star Analysis. “We are honored to see Dallas Innovates and D CEO recognizing our advancements beyond where others have gone.”

The prestigious award by D CEO Magazine and Dallas Innovates recognizes leaders driving innovation in North Texas. Nominations are drawn from more than 70,000 firms in the area, and over 10,000 corporate headquarters: the largest concentration of corporate headquarters in the U.S.

Winners are determined by a variety of factors including comparisons of all nominee solutions, nominee contributions to DFW’s reputation for innovation, and recent milestones achieved.

“The Innovation Awards consider many great companies of all sizes, including Fortune 50 firms. So, to be named the top innovator in AI from the pool of potential awardees is a tribute to the entire Lone Star team,” Roemerman added.

In recent years, Lone Star has introduced new solutions, expanded its headquarters in Addison Texas, opened subsidiaries in the UK and Norway, dramatically increased its customer base, and launched its new R&D division Cipher Alchemy. As the company continues to grow, the team is committed to enabling new customer capabilities and solving some of the world’s most difficult problems in AI and analytics.

To learn more about Lone Star Analysis, visit: http://www.Lone-Star.com.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence, and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

Alejandra Serna

Mod Op for Lone Star Analysis

Alejandra.Serna@ModOp.com

