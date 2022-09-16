London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event

Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.





Key Points:

CRU is a leading London commodities consultancy, relied upon by its clients for expert insight and data on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries.

Pyramid Analytics is the provider of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, the only purpose-built, unified Decision Intelligence Platform.

Will Blake and Avi Perez will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets.

This panel discussion will take place from 12:40 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. BST in the Modern Analytics Theatre at Big Data LDN.

Join us at stand 435 to meet the Pyramid team, see demos of the Pyramid Platform, and learn how Decision Intelligence can transform your relationship with data.

Register for your free tickets and find out more about the session here.

Why Attend

Big Data LDN is a major annual event for the UK data and analytics community, regularly bringing together more than 9,000 leading industry experts and practitioners from around the world for two days packed with seminars and exhibits at the Olympia in the heart of London.

Wednesday September 21, 12:40 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. in the Modern Analytics Theatre.



Decision Intelligence and Prescriptive Analytics: How CRU uses Pyramid to Drive its Data Analytic Solutions and Help Businesses Make More Informed Decisions



Presenters: Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer at CRU, and Avi Perez, Chief Technology Officer at Pyramid Analytics



Abstract: This session will be a discussion between two CTOs, both experts on data analytics. It will explore how CRU uses the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform within its data analytics pipelines, supporting market analysis and commodity price assessments

Blake and Perez will reveal how CRU restructured its approach to analytics, phasing out siloed approaches that relied on different tools and used the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform within its data analytics pipelines

Crucially, Decision Intelligence is founded on the principle of helping anyone secure data-driven insights to make faster, more intelligent decisions. CRU put this principle into action, using prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence to tackle major challenges such as reducing carbon emissions and other ESG initiatives. In so doing, CRU continues to transform commodity market data into a valuable business asset.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an increasingly important analytics technology. But AI to date is limited to highly-trained practitioners, and until now, there has been no easy way to integrate the essential AI components of Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform meets this need: its Decision Intelligence solutions go beyond traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. The Pyramid Platform lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards,” said Blake.

In particular, the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Decision Intelligence is High-Growth Segment of Augmented Analytics

The growth potential of Decision Intelligence is enormous. Gartner predicts that “more than 33%” of large organizations will be using Decision Intelligence by 2023. Similarly, worldwide spending on big data and business analytics (BDA) solutions was forecast to reach $215.7 billion in 2021, an increase of 10.1% over 2020, according to a recent update from IDC. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global BDA spending over the 2021-2025 forecast period is predicted to be 12.8%.

Pyramid is helping to define this growing market.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

Contacts

UK

Alex Izza



Resonance



+44 759 189 9654



pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

US

Heather Racicot



Resonance



+1 360-632-5616



pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

Chas Kielt



Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics



617.687.3371



chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com