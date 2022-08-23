Logiwa Selected as One of Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL—Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, has been selected as one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Top 100 Places to Work. A list of all the award-winning companies is available here.

Crain’s Chicago Business, in partnership with Best Companies Group, asked thousands of employees to rate their employers on the working conditions, benefits, and corporate culture that contribute to making a company a great place to work. The program is designed to identify and recognize the 100 best companies to work for in the Chicago area.

“I’m incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built here at Logiwa,” said CEO & founder Erhan Musaoglu. “We put a premium on staying connected and accountable to each other, and that creates an environment of collaboration and trust.”

Musaoglu credits the culture at Logiwa as playing a large part in the company’s recent Series B funding of over $16.4M. “We’re riding a rocket ship of growth, with a 100% increase in annualized revenues and a 50% increase in our active customer base. This success is largely due to the high level of commitment every Logiwan has to the success of our company and our clients. And that in turn is due to the investment we’ve made in building a culture of collaboration here at Logiwa.”

About Logiwa



Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic, omnichannel warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

About Crain’s Chicago Business



Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers’ understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

