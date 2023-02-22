<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Logitech To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that company leaders plan to participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and 9:15 p.m. Central European Time.

The presentation will be webcast and a replay will be available on Logitech’s website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

Contacts

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – lir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA +1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

