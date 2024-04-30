Logitech Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Logitech Returns to Growth With Strong Fourth Quarter; Company Announces FY 2025 Outlook

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2024:

Sales were $1.01 billion, up 5 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $130 million, up 235 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $159 million, up 93 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.07, up 312 percent compared to Q4 prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.99, up 98 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $239 million, up 10 percent compared to Q4 of the prior year.

For Fiscal Year 2024:

Sales were $4.30 billion, down 5 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $587 million, up 28 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $699 million, up 19 percent compared to the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $3.87, up 74 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $4.25, up 32 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $1.1 billion, up 114 percent compared to the prior year. The year-ending cash balance was more than $1.5 billion. The Company returned $686 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

“We delivered a strong fourth quarter, with a return to growth and expanded gross margins,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “Growth was broad-based across all regions and key categories.

“We start Fiscal Year 2025 with a focus on sustainable, profitable growth supported by several long-term trends that present opportunities for our business: new ways of working, gaming, and transformational AI. Our new, ambitious mission of extending human potential in work and play expands our addressable market and our innovation opportunities. We’re excited for the journey to come.”

Outlook

Logitech announced its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

Sales $4.3 – $4.4 billion Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 0% – 2% Non-GAAP operating income $685 – $715 million Non-GAAP op. inc. growth/ (decline) (year over year) (2)% – 2%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q4 and the full Fiscal Year 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. This will also be an opportunity to hear strategic insights from Logitech chief executive officer, Hanneke Faber, on her first 100 days.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q4 Fiscal Year 2024 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

CFO Search and Annual Investor Day

Last month, Logitech announced that Charles ‘Chuck’ Boynton, chief financial officer (CFO), will be departing the Company to pursue another career opportunity. Boynton will remain with the Company as CFO through mid-May to ensure a seamless transition for the end of the 2024 fiscal year. His successor will be named at a later date.

Logitech plans to hold its Annual Investor Day (AID) later this year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“cc”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the full Fiscal Year 2025 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our purpose is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Fiscal Year 2025 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, strategic priorities, trends in our business, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments’ fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,011,487 $ 960,077 $ 4,298,467 $ 4,538,818 Cost of goods sold 572,051 612,703 2,509,418 2,806,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,459 3,510 11,028 12,865 Gross profit 436,977 343,864 1,778,021 1,719,515 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 185,594 181,060 730,310 809,182 Research and development 75,421 70,630 287,243 280,796 General and administrative 38,510 32,437 155,056 124,652 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,655 2,791 10,934 11,843 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 — 3,526 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 ) — (250 ) — Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Total operating expenses 306,760 305,020 1,190,685 1,261,046 Operating income 130,217 38,844 587,336 458,469 Interest income 16,128 8,758 50,636 18,331 Other income (expense), net (2,549 ) 5,089 (16,376 ) (13,278 ) Income before income taxes 143,796 52,691 621,596 463,522 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (23,819 ) 11,196 9,453 98,947 Net income $ 167,615 $ 41,495 $ 612,143 $ 364,575 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.26 $ 3.90 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.26 $ 3.87 $ 2.23 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 154,452 160,073 156,776 162,302 Diluted 156,204 161,524 158,171 163,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,520,842 $ 1,149,023 Accounts receivable, net 541,715 630,382 Inventories 422,513 682,893 Other current assets 146,270 142,876 Total current assets 2,631,340 2,605,174 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 116,589 121,503 Goodwill 461,978 454,610 Other intangible assets, net 44,603 63,173 Other assets 350,194 316,293 Total assets $ 3,604,704 $ 3,560,753 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 448,627 $ 406,968 Accrued and other current liabilities 637,262 643,139 Total current liabilities 1,085,889 1,050,107 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 112,572 106,391 Other non-current liabilities 172,590 146,695 Total liabilities 1,371,051 1,303,193 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares —173,106 at March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional paid-in capital 63,524 127,380 Shares in treasury, at cost — 19,243 and 13,763 shares at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1,351,336 ) (977,266 ) Retained earnings 3,602,519 3,177,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,202 ) (100,277 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,233,653 2,257,560 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,604,704 $ 3,560,753

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 167,615 $ 41,495 $ 612,143 $ 364,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,191 19,611 63,065 76,309 Amortization of intangible assets 5,098 6,234 21,681 24,407 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 — 3,526 — Loss on investments 2,461 1,008 14,674 14,073 Share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Deferred income taxes (32,909 ) 6,486 (42,424 ) 30,714 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 ) — (250 ) — Pension curtailment gains — (4,225 ) — (4,225 ) Other 43 (406 ) 379 1,005 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 138,305 174,732 91,519 51,185 Inventories 21,827 121,000 259,796 247,309 Other assets 7,062 (15,284 ) 10,760 5,634 Accounts payable (81,047 ) (84,203 ) 39,336 (219,051 ) Accrued and other liabilities (25,514 ) (68,647 ) (11,978 ) (128,707 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 239,105 216,843 1,145,116 534,010 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,312 ) (23,231 ) (55,897 ) (92,353 ) Investment in privately held companies (211 ) (1,731 ) (617 ) (4,357 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (286 ) — (14,424 ) (8,527 ) Purchases of deferred compensation investments (3,678 ) (1,516 ) (11,571 ) (6,702 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 3,981 1,459 12,174 6,209 Net cash used in investing activities (10,506 ) (25,019 ) (70,335 ) (105,730 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends — — (182,305 ) (158,680 ) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — (5,002 ) (5,954 ) Purchases of registered shares (127,428 ) (90,615 ) (504,203 ) (418,346 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 16,878 12,726 32,197 28,790 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,148 ) (429 ) (29,744 ) (29,163 ) Other financing activities — — (1,116 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (111,698 ) (78,318 ) (690,173 ) (583,353 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,709 ) (614 ) (12,789 ) (24,620 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 108,192 112,892 371,819 (179,693 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,412,650 1,036,131 1,149,023 1,328,716 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,520,842 $ 1,149,023 $ 1,520,842 $ 1,149,023

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, NET SALES 2024 2023 (1) Change 2024 2023 (1) Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (2) $ 273,487 $ 256,437 7 % $ 1,231,063 $ 1,288,313 (4 )% Keyboards & Combos 216,240 187,800 15 821,441 836,432 (2 ) Pointing Devices 170,677 160,768 6 742,987 728,357 2 Video Collaboration 148,104 143,576 3 609,361 677,923 (10 ) Webcams 75,952 73,156 4 325,225 378,688 (14 ) Tablet Accessories 55,808 68,429 (18 ) 254,060 254,374 — Headsets 45,455 39,147 16 168,478 176,576 (5 ) Other (3) 25,764 30,764 (16 ) 145,852 198,155 (26 ) Total Net Sales $ 1,011,487 $ 960,077 5 % $ 4,298,467 $ 4,538,818 (5 )%

(1) The Company has reclassified certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation.



(2) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.



(3) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit – GAAP $ 436,977 $ 343,864 $ 1,778,021 $ 1,719,515 Share-based compensation expense 1,938 1,407 8,004 5,635 Amortization of intangible assets 2,459 3,510 11,028 12,865 Gross profit – Non-GAAP $ 441,374 $ 348,781 $ 1,797,053 $ 1,738,015 Gross margin – GAAP 43.2 % 35.8 % 41.4 % 37.9 % Gross margin – Non-GAAP 43.6 % 36.3 % 41.8 % 38.3 % Operating expenses – GAAP $ 306,760 $ 305,020 $ 1,190,685 $ 1,261,046 Less: Share-based compensation expense 16,759 17,635 74,885 65,147 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,655 2,791 10,934 11,843 Less: Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 — 3,526 — Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 ) — (250 ) — Less: Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Operating expenses – Non-GAAP $ 282,766 $ 266,492 $ 1,097,724 $ 1,149,483 % of net sales – GAAP 30.3 % 31.8 % 27.7 % 27.8 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 28.0 % 27.8 % 25.5 % 25.3 % Operating income – GAAP $ 130,217 $ 38,844 $ 587,336 $ 458,469 Share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,114 6,301 21,962 24,708 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 — 3,526 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 ) — (250 ) — Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Operating income – Non-GAAP $ 158,608 $ 82,289 $ 699,329 $ 588,532 % of net sales – GAAP 12.9 % 4.0 % 13.7 % 10.1 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 15.7 % 8.6 % 16.3 % 13.0 % Net income – GAAP $ 167,615 $ 41,495 $ 612,143 $ 364,575 Share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,114 6,301 21,962 24,708 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 — 3,526 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 ) — (250 ) — Restructuring charges, net 1,304 18,102 3,866 34,573 Loss on investments 2,461 1,008 14,674 14,073 Pension curtailment gains — (4,225 ) — (4,225 ) Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (44,039 ) (1,167 ) (66,073 ) 22,129 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 154,428 $ 80,556 $ 672,737 $ 526,615 Net income per share: Diluted – GAAP $ 1.07 $ 0.26 $ 3.87 $ 2.23 Diluted – Non-GAAP $ 0.99 $ 0.50 $ 4.25 $ 3.22 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP 156,204 161,524 158,171 163,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2024 2023 2024 2023 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 1,938 $ 1,407 $ 8,004 $ 5,635 Marketing and selling 7,157 9,467 35,780 34,707 Research and development 4,268 3,724 17,836 15,292 General and administrative 5,334 4,444 21,269 15,148 Total share-based compensation expense 18,697 19,042 82,889 70,782 Income tax benefit (4,048 ) (2,254 ) (15,305 ) (9,750 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit $ 14,649 $ 16,788 $ 67,584 $ 61,032

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures.

