Logitech Announces Q3 FY 2023 Results

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Sales were $1.27 billion, down 22 percent in US dollars and 17 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year. This performance reflects the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Category sales declined in both US dollars and constant currency. Compared to Q3 of the prior year, Gaming sales declined 16 percent and 10 percent respectively; Video Collaboration sales declined 21 percent and 16 percent respectively; Keyboards & Combos sales declined 22 percent and 17 percent respectively; and Pointing Devices sales declined 14 percent and 8 percent respectively. This reflects consumer purchasing concentrated in promotional weeks throughout the quarter, and lower enterprise and consumer spending.

sales declined 21 percent and 16 percent respectively; Keyboards & Combos sales declined 22 percent and 17 percent respectively; and Pointing Devices sales declined 14 percent and 8 percent respectively. This reflects consumer purchasing concentrated in promotional weeks throughout the quarter, and lower enterprise and consumer spending. GAAP operating income declined 33 percent to $177 million, compared to $263 million in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income declined 32 percent to $204 million, compared to $302 million in the same quarter a year ago.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 31 percent to $0.86, compared to $1.24 in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS declined 26 percent to $1.14, compared to $1.55 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $280 million, bringing the cash balance to $1.04 billion. Year to date, the Company has returned $486 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases, including $90 million this quarter.

“ These quarterly results reflect the current challenging macroeconomic conditions, including currency exchange rates and inflation, as well as lower enterprise and consumer spending,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “ With these external headwinds, we continued to aggressively manage our costs in the quarter, while at the same time growing market share in key categories. Our long-term strategies remain unchanged and we remain committed to the growth trends that fuel our business.”

Outlook

As announced earlier this month, Logitech’s Fiscal Year 2023 outlook has been adjusted to between negative 15 percent and negative 13 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, impairment of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, loss on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at http://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“CC”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2023 outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Logitech webcasts its earnings calls, and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community on its investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 outlook for sales growth and non-GAAP operating income, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, including the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the COVID-19 pandemic controls and infection levels in China, the war in Ukraine, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited Three Months Ended



December 31, Nine Months Ended



December 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,269,925 $ 1,632,782 $ 3,578,741 $ 4,251,107 Cost of goods sold 789,489 971,646 2,193,735 2,470,980 Amortization of intangible assets 3,168 3,126 9,355 11,028 Gross profit 477,268 658,010 1,375,651 1,769,099 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 196,653 269,941 628,122 778,882 Research and development 65,640 75,529 210,166 213,436 General and administrative 29,766 38,478 92,215 112,291 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,810 3,662 9,052 13,986 Impairment of intangible assets — 7,000 — 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — (1,110 ) — (3,509 ) Restructuring charges, net 5,654 1,759 16,471 1,770 Total operating expenses 300,523 395,259 956,026 1,123,856 Operating income 176,745 262,751 419,625 645,243 Interest income 4,665 278 9,573 795 Other income (expense), net 1,406 (3,673 ) (18,367 ) (1,941 ) Income before income taxes 182,816 259,356 410,831 644,097 Provision for income taxes 42,663 49,345 87,751 107,789 Net income $ 140,153 $ 210,011 $ 323,080 $ 536,308 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 1.26 $ 1.98 $ 3.19 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 1.24 $ 1.96 $ 3.14 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 161,244 167,090 163,042 167,953 Diluted 162,529 169,707 164,427 171,027

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited December 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2022 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,036,131 $ 1,328,716 Accounts receivable, net 802,435 675,604 Inventories 797,695 933,124 Other current assets 125,088 135,478 Total current assets 2,761,349 3,072,922 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 118,183 109,807 Goodwill 454,471 448,175 Other intangible assets, net 69,364 83,779 Other assets 335,879 320,722 Total assets $ 3,739,246 $ 4,035,405 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 491,488 $ 636,306 Accrued and other current liabilities 705,569 784,848 Total current liabilities 1,197,057 1,421,154 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 117,608 83,380 Other non-current liabilities 165,915 132,133 Total liabilities 1,480,580 1,636,667 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares — 173,106 at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 Additional paid-in capital 116,012 129,925 Shares in treasury, at cost — 12,470 at December 31, 2022 and 7,855 at March 31, 2022 (906,606 ) (632,893 ) Retained earnings 3,136,080 2,975,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (116,968 ) (104,123 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,258,666 2,398,738 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,739,246 $ 4,035,405

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited Three Months Ended



December 31, Nine Months Ended



December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 140,153 $ 210,011 $ 323,080 $ 536,308 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,410 21,913 56,698 65,387 Amortization of intangible assets 5,929 6,755 18,173 24,223 Impairment of intangible assets — 7,000 — 7,000 Loss on investments 1,488 460 13,065 1,421 Share-based compensation expense 15,805 24,792 51,740 72,465 Deferred income taxes 21,188 20,561 24,228 27,369 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — (1,110 ) — (3,509 ) Other 1,293 9 1,411 1,068 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,638 ) (123,350 ) (123,547 ) (236,358 ) Inventories 104,519 (10,240 ) 126,309 (177,828 ) Other assets 16,161 27,871 20,918 (20,569 ) Accounts payable (56,494 ) 74,845 (134,848 ) (80,637 ) Accrued and other liabilities 12,097 117,059 (60,060 ) (17,612 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 279,911 376,576 317,167 198,728 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23,738 ) (16,494 ) (69,122 ) (63,726 ) Investment in privately held companies (351 ) (359 ) (2,626 ) (1,260 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,688 ) (300 ) (8,527 ) (15,886 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (10,000 ) — (10,000 ) Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments — 1,225 — 1,225 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (2,687 ) (1,178 ) (5,186 ) (3,644 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 2,314 1,308 4,750 4,285 Net cash used in investing activities (27,150 ) (25,798 ) (80,711 ) (89,006 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends — — (158,680 ) (159,410 ) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition — (880 ) (5,954 ) (880 ) Purchases of registered shares (90,170 ) (116,245 ) (327,731 ) (290,625 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 3,214 8 16,064 16,644 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,992 ) (3,777 ) (28,734 ) (58,528 ) Net cash used in financing activities (88,948 ) (120,894 ) (505,035 ) (492,799 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,817 (2,769 ) (24,006 ) (2,839 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 167,630 227,115 (292,585 ) (385,916 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 868,501 1,137,296 1,328,716 1,750,327 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,036,131 $ 1,364,411 $ 1,036,131 $ 1,364,411

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, NET SALES 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices $ 199,106 $ 231,090 (14 )% $ 567,589 $ 602,982 (6 )% Keyboards & Combos 220,059 281,608 (22 ) 648,632 736,237 (12 ) PC Webcams 58,481 115,115 (49 ) 178,033 319,504 (44 ) Tablet & Other Accessories 65,157 82,859 (21 ) 185,945 242,932 (23 ) Gaming (1) 391,975 469,282 (16 ) 972,457 1,135,456 (14 ) Video Collaboration 226,374 287,187 (21 ) 708,796 753,725 (6 ) Mobile Speakers 38,321 56,748 (32 ) 99,826 124,724 (20 ) Audio & Wearables 69,104 104,280 (34 ) 211,821 318,965 (34 ) Other (2) 1,348 4,613 (71 ) 5,642 16,582 (66 ) Total Sales $ 1,269,925 $ 1,632,782 (22 )% $ 3,578,741 $ 4,251,107 (16 )%

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other includes Smart Home.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended



December 31, Nine Months Ended



December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit – GAAP $ 477,268 $ 658,010 $ 1,375,651 $ 1,769,099 Share-based compensation expense 1,324 1,782 4,228 5,253 Amortization of intangible assets 3,168 3,126 9,355 11,028 Gross profit – Non-GAAP $ 481,760 $ 662,918 $ 1,389,234 $ 1,785,380 Gross margin – GAAP 37.6 % 40.3 % 38.4 % 41.6 % Gross margin – Non-GAAP 37.9 % 40.6 % 38.8 % 42.0 % Operating expenses – GAAP $ 300,523 $ 395,259 $ 956,026 $ 1,123,856 Less: Share-based compensation expense 14,481 23,010 47,512 67,212 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,810 3,662 9,052 13,986 Less: Impairment of intangible assets — 7,000 — 7,000 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — (1,110 ) — (3,509 ) Less: Restructuring charges, net 5,654 1,759 16,471 1,770 Operating expenses – Non-GAAP $ 277,578 $ 360,938 $ 882,991 $ 1,037,397 % of net sales – GAAP 23.7 % 24.2 % 26.7 % 26.4 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 21.9 % 22.1 % 24.7 % 24.4 % Operating income – GAAP $ 176,745 $ 262,751 $ 419,625 $ 645,243 Share-based compensation expense 15,805 24,792 51,740 72,465 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,978 6,788 18,407 25,014 Impairment of intangible assets — 7,000 — 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — (1,110 ) — (3,509 ) Restructuring charges, net 5,654 1,759 16,471 1,770 Operating income – Non-GAAP $ 204,182 $ 301,980 $ 506,243 $ 747,983 % of net sales – GAAP 13.9 % 16.1 % 11.7 % 15.2 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 16.1 % 18.5 % 14.1 % 17.6 % Net income – GAAP $ 140,153 $ 210,011 $ 323,080 $ 536,308 Share-based compensation expense 15,805 24,792 51,740 72,465 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,978 6,788 18,407 25,014 Impairment of intangible assets — 7,000 — 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — (1,110 ) — (3,509 ) Restructuring charges, net 5,654 1,759 16,471 1,770 Loss on investments 1,488 460 13,065 1,421 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 16,230 13,054 23,296 12,463 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 185,308 $ 262,754 $ 446,059 $ 652,932 Net income per share: Diluted – GAAP $ 0.86 $ 1.24 $ 1.96 $ 3.14 Diluted – Non-GAAP $ 1.14 $ 1.55 $ 2.71 $ 3.82 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP 162,529 169,707 164,427 171,027

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended



December 31, Nine Months Ended



December 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 1,324 $ 1,782 $ 4,228 $ 5,253 Marketing and selling 8,014 10,699 25,240 28,987 Research and development 2,756 4,510 11,568 14,295 General and administrative 3,711 7,801 10,704 23,930 Total share-based compensation expense 15,805 24,792 51,740 72,465 Income tax benefit (3,276 ) (3,581 ) (7,496 ) (23,460 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit $ 12,529 $ 21,211 $ 44,244 $ 49,005

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period.

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA (510) 988-8553



Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Read full story here