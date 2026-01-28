Logitech Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Strong Financial Performance Driven By Strategic Priorities and Operational Discipline

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

Sales were $1.42 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 of the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 43.2 percent, up 30 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.5 percent, up 30 basis points compared to Q3 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $286 million, up 22 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $312 million, up 17 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.69, up 28 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.93, up 21 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $481 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.8 billion.

“We delivered another quarter of excellent financial performance,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “Growth was broad-based across categories, regions and both consumer and business channels. We continued to drive superior innovation with iconic new products like the premium MX Master 4 mouse. And, with the exception of pandemic peaks, we drove record operating income despite tariff headwinds, underscoring the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our innovation and our unique global operational capabilities.”

“Our team’s excellent operational execution and disciplined cost management delivered outstanding gross and operating margins,” said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. “This is a strong performance in our biggest quarter of the year, in spite of the ongoing uncertain environment.”

Outlook

Our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 is:

Q4 FY26 outlook FY26 outlook Sales $1,070 - $1,090 million $4,825 - $4,845 million Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 6% - 8% Approximately 6% Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year) 3% - 5% Approximately 4% Non-GAAP operating income $155 - $165 million $900 - $910 million

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and 10:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“cc”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 non-GAAP outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025; Q4 FY26 outlook, including for net sales and non-GAAP operating income, growth expectations, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example the resilience of overall consumer demand, B2B and IT spending levels, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, governments’ fiscal policies, and geopolitical conflicts; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, production costs, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs or other trade restrictions that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,421,479 $ 1,340,294 $ 3,755,238 $ 3,544,545 Cost of goods sold 805,267 763,403 2,141,277 2,010,411 Amortization of intangible assets 1,573 2,450 5,904 7,344 Gross profit 614,639 574,441 1,608,057 1,526,790 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 206,875 217,048 601,664 615,816 Research and development 78,452 77,973 229,149 229,485 General and administrative 41,921 42,117 125,520 123,748 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 915 2,637 5,379 8,065 Restructuring charges, net 462 110 6,946 725 Total operating expenses 328,625 339,885 968,658 977,839 Operating income 286,014 234,556 639,399 548,951 Interest income 10,985 12,176 34,042 42,603 Other income (expense), net 2,131 (1,524 ) 3,229 (2,889 ) Income before income taxes 299,130 245,208 676,670 588,665 Provision for income taxes 48,091 45,061 108,946 101,202 Net income $ 251,039 $ 200,147 $ 567,724 $ 487,463 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.71 $ 1.33 $ 3.86 $ 3.20 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.32 $ 3.82 $ 3.18 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 146,827 150,647 147,265 152,127 Diluted 148,450 151,895 148,635 153,506

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited December 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2025 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,817,820 $ 1,503,205 Accounts receivable, net 683,126 454,546 Inventories 449,544 503,747 Other current assets 166,988 131,211 Total current assets 3,117,478 2,592,709 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 115,363 113,858 Goodwill 466,579 463,230 Other intangible assets, net 13,889 24,630 Other assets 382,380 344,077 Total assets $ 4,095,689 $ 3,538,504 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 590,421 $ 414,586 Accrued and other current liabilities 817,924 686,503 Total current liabilities 1,408,345 1,101,089 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 113,621 88,483 Other non-current liabilities 238,000 221,512 Total liabilities 1,759,966 1,411,084 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value

Issued shares: 160,784 and 168,994 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 28,001 29,432 Additional paid-in capital 104,310 82,591 Shares in treasury, at cost

Treasury shares: 14,027 and 20,485 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively (908,278 ) (1,464,912 ) Retained earnings 3,237,815 3,627,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,125 ) (146,952 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,335,723 2,127,420 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,095,689 $ 3,538,504

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) - unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 251,039 $ 200,147 $ 567,724 $ 487,463 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,687 15,075 47,622 44,178 Amortization of intangible assets 2,488 5,087 11,283 15,258 Loss (gain) on investments (206 ) 119 291 1,718 Share-based compensation expense 23,435 26,193 86,575 76,067 Deferred income taxes (15,900 ) 2,163 6,296 18,652 Other 77 73 65 130 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 22,044 (46,366 ) (213,815 ) (127,934 ) Inventories 68,701 26,353 66,921 (67,554 ) Other assets (12,939 ) 7,175 (30,423 ) 9,416 Accounts payable 6,548 28,472 171,967 136,848 Accrued and other liabilities 118,558 106,379 119,908 118,659 Net cash provided by operating activities 480,532 370,870 834,414 712,901 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,890 ) (14,227 ) (47,723 ) (43,340 ) Purchases of deferred compensation investments (1,520 ) (2,202 ) (5,557 ) (5,802 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 2,159 2,659 5,718 4,958 Other investing activities (213 ) (261 ) (1,196 ) (1,173 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,464 ) (14,031 ) (48,758 ) (45,357 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends — — (233,059 ) (207,853 ) Purchases of registered shares (27,117 ) (200,137 ) (255,380 ) (463,322 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 2,459 — 24,172 20,235 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,195 ) (1,008 ) (19,406 ) (22,251 ) Other financing activities — — — (2,908 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,853 ) (201,145 ) (483,673 ) (676,099 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,798 (16,138 ) 12,632 (9,455 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 442,013 139,556 314,615 (18,010 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,375,807 1,363,276 1,503,205 1,520,842 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,817,820 $ 1,502,832 $ 1,817,820 $ 1,502,832

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) - unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, NET SALES 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (1) $ 482,714 $ 466,715 3 % $ 1,121,894 $ 1,076,660 4 % Keyboards & Combos 254,612 236,748 8 712,974 662,017 8 Pointing Devices 241,160 217,045 11 658,034 602,927 9 Video Collaboration 193,252 176,053 10 527,645 482,755 9 Webcams 82,268 84,419 (3 ) 249,944 237,572 5 Tablet Accessories 93,567 77,433 21 269,855 241,586 12 Headsets 45,939 45,886 — 134,959 137,038 (2 ) Other (2) 27,967 35,995 (22 ) 79,933 103,990 (23 ) Total Net Sales $ 1,421,479 $ 1,340,294 6 % $ 3,755,238 $ 3,544,545 6 %

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit - GAAP $ 614,639 $ 574,441 $ 1,608,057 $ 1,526,790 Share-based compensation expense 2,636 2,173 8,375 8,673 Amortization of intangible assets 1,573 2,450 5,904 7,344 Gross profit - Non-GAAP $ 618,848 $ 579,064 $ 1,622,336 $ 1,542,807 Gross margin - GAAP 43.2 % 42.9 % 42.8 % 43.1 % Gross margin - Non-GAAP 43.5 % 43.2 % 43.2 % 43.5 % Operating expenses - GAAP $ 328,625 $ 339,885 $ 968,658 $ 977,839 Less: Share-based compensation expense 20,799 24,020 78,200 67,394 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 915 2,637 5,379 8,065 Less: Restructuring charges, net 462 110 6,946 725 Operating expenses - Non-GAAP $ 306,449 $ 313,118 $ 878,133 $ 901,655 % of net sales - GAAP 23.1 % 25.4 % 25.8 % 27.6 % % of net sales - Non-GAAP 21.6 % 23.4 % 23.4 % 25.4 % Operating income - GAAP $ 286,014 $ 234,556 $ 639,399 $ 548,951 Share-based compensation expense 23,435 26,193 86,575 76,067 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,488 5,087 11,283 15,409 Restructuring charges, net 462 110 6,946 725 Operating income - Non-GAAP $ 312,399 $ 265,946 $ 744,203 $ 641,152 % of net sales - GAAP 20.1 % 17.5 % 17.0 % 15.5 % % of net sales - Non-GAAP 22.0 % 19.8 % 19.8 % 18.1 % Net income - GAAP $ 251,039 $ 200,147 $ 567,724 $ 487,463 Share-based compensation expense 23,435 26,193 86,575 76,067 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,488 5,087 11,283 15,409 Restructuring charges, net 462 110 6,946 725 Loss (gain) on investments (206 ) 119 291 1,718 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 9,802 9,834 17,944 18,820 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 287,020 $ 241,490 $ 690,763 $ 600,202 Net income per share: Diluted - GAAP $ 1.69 $ 1.32 $ 3.82 $ 3.18 Diluted - Non-GAAP $ 1.93 $ 1.59 $ 4.65 $ 3.91 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP 148,450 151,895 148,635 153,506

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) - unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2025 2024 2025 2024 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 2,636 $ 2,173 $ 8,375 $ 8,673 Marketing and selling 5,911 11,813 31,982 34,133 Research and development 5,395 5,043 17,412 15,849 General and administrative 9,493 7,164 28,806 17,412 Total share-based compensation expense 23,435 26,193 86,575 76,067 Income tax benefit (4,699 ) (4,523 ) (15,620 ) (16,901 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit $ 18,736 $ 21,670 $ 70,955 $ 59,166

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enable investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition-related costs include certain incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination.

