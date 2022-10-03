<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:
Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

