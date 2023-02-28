Logility Shines in Retail Technology according to the 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard Report

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain planning solutions, was cited among the best providers in the 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard. The technology partner trusted by brands including Ralph Lauren, Wrangler, Herbalife Nutrition, Jockey, Alo Yoga, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ashley Furniture and The Home Depot, was selected for its excellent customer satisfaction, innovation and performance.

The RIS Software LeaderBoard recognizes the importance of software functionality and end-user experience within the retail industry and is a reputable source for evaluating software vendors among retail executives and consultants. In addition to being one of the overall top 20 vendors in the report, Logility is cited as a leader in the following categories:

#1 in the 2023 Targeted Solution Vendor Leaders category

#2 in the 2023 Leaders in Technology Innovation category

Top 10 for the 2023 Top Vendors in Customer Satisfaction category

Top 10 for the 2023 Mid-Size Vendors category

“The challenges facing retailers continue to be unrelenting, now more than ever, retailers need true technology partners to help them remain profitable amid turbulent times,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “The Logility team is committed to helping our clients build agile and resilient supply chains. Our end-to-end supply chain planning solutions help retailers overcome supply scarcities and rising costs, manage compliance profitably and reduce the time needed to onboard the best suppliers. We win when our clients win, and this recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver unparalleled service and innovation to our client community.”

Logility’s modern supply chain planning solutions help empower retailers to solve their toughest challenges, from achieving omnichannel inventory optimization, to making smarter sourcing decisions, to maximizing demand sensing and demand forecasting capabilities. Powering its platform, machine learning and advanced analytics embedded in the Logility platform help retailers improve product availability and profitability with more accurate forecasting by SKU, store, region or chain. Logility can get retailers even closer to their customers with data types like weather, housing starts, demographic, Amazon and Google Trend data. This level of intelligence enables retailers to quickly sense changes in demand to adjust inventory plans in real time, supporting better service levels in their own customer base.

Sustainability is another area Logility’s supply chain planning solutions better support retailers. Its traceability capabilities identify the digital thread for every product and create a compliance certificate that summarizes each exchange of products and materials from fiber origin to final destination.

“The RIS Software LeaderBoard is unique to the industry as it measures vendors’ reach across a broad spectrum of applications essential to the retail business,” said Tim Denman, editorial director at RIS News. “These rankings illustrate Logility’s performance as a leading retail technology provider in critical areas like forecasting, supplier management and sustainability.”

Beyond the RIS Software LeaderBoard recognition, Logility was also recently named a leader in four of its 2022 IDC MarketScapes for supply chain planning. For more information on the award-winning Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, visit logility.com.

