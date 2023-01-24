Logicalis Selects CoreStack to Power Its Cloud Management Portal

The strategic partnership will provide Logicalis customers with an industry-leading NextGen Cloud Governance solution

BELLEVUE, Wash. & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, and Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announced a strategic partnership to provide customers with an industry-leading cloud governance solution. The partnership extends Logicalis’ capabilities to scale, simplify and accelerate digital transformation for manufacturing, healthcare, and supply chains, addressing a variety of cloud governance use cases.

As part of the partnership, CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform is integrated with the Logicalis Cloud Management Portal (CMP) to power the Production Ready Cloud (PRC) solution that caters to enterprises looking at adopting a cloud-first strategy. The Cloud Management Portal, designed on a multi-tenant architecture, provides visibility and insight into customers’ cloud consumption, governance, and security posture.

CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance helps customers and partners mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, experiment more, optimize performance, and innovate. It gives enterprises the capabilities and confidence to accelerate their digital ambitions, enabling them to capitalize on the opportunities that matter more quickly and easily. This NextGen governance solution enables proactive multi-cloud governance and 360-degree visibility across financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in a unified dashboard.

Stephen Buhagiar, VP of Global Solutions, said, “We are excited to partner with CoreStack to help customers scale and accelerate their digital journey. CoreStack’s NextGen platform provides transparency to help customers be more cost-effective, compliant and secure and to achieve seamless operations with increased availability.”

The CoreStack platform integrates directly into the Logicalis Digital Fabric platform, which helps customers benchmark their business capabilities against industry averages and provides real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem.

CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its NextGen platform, such as a 40 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 50 percent decrease in cloud costs, and 100 percent compliance with security standards.

“CoreStack instills cloud confidence among customers by providing them with actionable insights,” said Suren Singh, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. The combination of Logicalis’ global expertise in delivering digital managed services and CoreStack’s continuous and autonomous governance platform provides the critical foundation to help organizations drive scale, agility, and productivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security & compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, IDC and S&P Global have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world.

At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ ‘Architects of Change’ are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology. Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

For more information visit www.logicalis.com

