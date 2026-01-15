LivsMed Completes Largest KOSDAQ IPO of 2025, Raising $94 Million (₩135.9 Billion) to Accelerate Global and US Market Expansion

Strong demand from global institutions supports growth in ArtiSential™ and ArtiSeal™ and an expanding laparoscopic portfolio

SAN DIEGO & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MIS--LivsMed, a minimally invasive surgical device company, has completed an initial public offering on Korea’s KOSDAQ market, raising about $94 million (₩135.9 billion) at ₩55,000 per share. Upon its debut, the company’s market capitalization surpassed ₩1.4 trillion (approx. $1 billion), officially establishing its status as a premier Medtech “Unicorn.” LivsMed will use the proceeds to build an integrated production base, fund research and development, and strengthen related management systems to support global growth across its product portfolio.

The offering drew significant interest from major domestic pension funds and institutions as well as large global financial institutions headquartered in New York and Boston. During institutional bookbuilding, the company reported demand of roughly 231-to-1, with overseas participation representing 8.2% of the institutional demand, including investors from the United States, the Middle East, and Asia.

On its market debut, LivsMed shares opened more than 10% above the offering price, reflecting positive initial market reception. Samsung Securities and Mirae Asset Securities served as joint lead underwriters.

(Dollar equivalents are provided for convenience using an exchange rate of ₩1,445 per $1 as of Dec. 24, 2025.)

Expanding a Platform Portfolio in Minimally Invasive Surgery

LivsMed’s flagship portfolio includes ArtiSential™ (launched in 2018), a line of fully articulating handheld laparoscopic instruments designed to provide wrist-like dexterity. The company has expanded its platform with ArtiSeal™, the world’s only 90-degree articulating vessel sealer, enabling multi-angle access in confined anatomy.

Robotics Roadmap and Rapid Path to the US Market

In July 2025, the telesurgery capabilities of LivsMed’s STARK™ surgical robot* were demonstrated in an early feasibility wet lab study conducted with telesurgery platform provider Sovato. In the demonstration, the surgeon console was located in Santa Barbara, California, while the robotic system was located in Chicago, Illinois, supporting long-distance connectivity.

Management Commentary

“As we scale globally, we remain focused on making advanced surgical capability more accessible,” said Jung Joo Lee, Ph.D., founder and CEO of LivsMed. “An innovation cannot be called an innovation unless it can reach the masses.”

About LivsMed

LivsMed develops surgical solutions for minimally invasive procedures, collaborating with physicians worldwide to improve patient outcomes and expand access to advanced surgical capabilities. The company is headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea, and maintains a U.S. subsidiary in San Diego, California.

* LivsMed’s STARK™ RAS system is not approved for use and not for sale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Korea. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s business strategy, product development, regulatory approvals, clinical and commercial timelines, international expansion, market opportunities, financial performance, and future growth prospects.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and information available as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in global market conditions, regulatory approval processes and requirements in Korea, the United States, and other international markets, reimbursement policies, clinical outcomes, manufacturing and supply-chain considerations, competitive dynamics, intellectual property protection, and foreign exchange fluctuations.

Additional risks are described in the company’s filings and disclosures with the Korea Exchange and other applicable regulatory authorities. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

