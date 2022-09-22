LiveWorld to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions, announced it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 28-29, 2022. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted presentation discussion and conducting 1×1 virtual investor meetings.

LiveWorld’s Chairman and CEO, Peter Friedman, and CFO, David Houston, will deliver the company’s investor presentation and engage in a brief fireside chat session. The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/lvwd/2059057 or on the Company’s IR website at: https://www.liveworld.com/investors/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or to register for the event at www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional conversations, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.

With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

