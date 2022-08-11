LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Ninth consecutive profitable quarter for Company –

Q2 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

Q2 total revenues of $2.7 million, up 9% year-over-year

Six months total revenues of $5.2 million, up 10% year-over-year

Q2 Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million, up 10% year-over-year

Net income from operations of $139,000 or 5%

Cash increased to $3.5 million, or 21% from the first quarter of 2022

The company continues to operate using no debt

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter was the ninth consecutive quarter of profitability combined with double digit growth in our healthcare related revenues,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “Our focus on running the business profitably while expanding our efforts in the healthcare sector are paying off in 2022. We expect to see continued profitability for the rest of the fiscal year, even as we invest in our sales and marketing to grow our revenues.”

“We are in a very solid financial position with a history of proven profitability, our improved cash and current asset position, and doing it without incurring any debt. Given our ability to generate cash from operations and our profits we do not see a need to use any debt in the future,” said David Houston. “Given the current economic climate our client relationships are stable as we have increased current client revenues by providing new and additional services to our client base.”

Financial Review for Q2 and Six Months Ended June 30th

Total revenues were approximately $2.7 million for the second quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.5 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2021. This was an increase of approximately $226,000 or 9% when compared to the second quarter of 2021. Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $5.2 million, as compared to the $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This was an increase of approximately $453,000 or 10% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The healthcare related revenues grew 10% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The company reported net income for the quarter of approximately $139,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $130,000 or 5% of total revenues reported for the second quarter of 2021. The company recorded net income for the six months period ended June 30, 2022, of approximately $261,000, or 5% of total revenues, as compared to the net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, of approximately $251,000, or 5% of total revenues.

The company finished the second quarter with approximately $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of approximately $600,000 or 21% from the end of Q1 of 2022 and approximately $3.6 million compared to the end of 2021.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional conversations, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.

With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 3,548 $ 3,551 Accounts receivable, net 2,476 1,773 Prepaid expenses 238 156 Total current assets 6,262 5,480 Property and equipment, net 48 47 Other assets 24 25 Total assets $ 6,334 $ 5,552 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 547 $ 231 Accrued employee expenses 694 1,076 Other accrued liabilities 34 14 Deferred revenue 1,664 1,169 Total current liabilities 2,939 2,490 Total liabilities 2,939 2,490 Stockholders’ equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,772 143,701 Accumulated deficit (140,411 ) (140,673 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,395 3,062 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,334 $ 5,552

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 2,725 $ 2,499 $ 5,176 $ 4,723 Cost of revenues 1,294 1,346 2,532 2,502 Gross Margin 1,431 1,153 2,644 2,221 Operating Expense Product development 243 218 445 435 Sales and marketing 391 306 792 559 General and administrative 609 484 1,091 958 Total operating expense 1,243 1,008 2,328 1,952 Income / (loss) from operations 188 145 316 269 Income / (loss) before tax 188 145 316 269 Other Income / Expense ———— ———– ———— ———– Provision for income taxes 49 15 55 18 Net income / (loss) 139 130 261 251 Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 65,585,134 45,633,442 65,585,134 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 12 $ 3 $ 21 $ 4 Product development 3 1 4 3 Sales and marketing 7 1 11 3 General and administrative 24 7 36 12 Total stock-based compensation $ 46 $ 12 $ 72 $ 22

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 139 $ 130 $ 261 $ 251 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 6 5 12 9 Stock-based compensation 46 12 72 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 175 (66 ) (703 ) (1,065 ) Other assets 153 40 (80 ) (77 ) Accounts payable 237 4 316 9 Accrued liabilities (99 ) 375 (363 ) 458 Deferred revenue (31 ) 565 494 1,017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 626 1,065 9 624 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10 ) (4 ) (12 ) (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10 ) (4 ) (12 ) (9 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loan ———— ———– ———— 106 Proceeds from exercise of stock options ———— ———– ———— ———– Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ———— ———– ———— 106 Change in cash and cash equivalent 616 1,061 (3 ) 721 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,932 2,212 3,551 2,552 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,548 $ 3,273 $ 3,548 $ 3,273 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income taxes paid $ 49 $ 15 $ 55 $ 18

