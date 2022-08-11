LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Ninth consecutive profitable quarter for Company –
Q2 2022 Financial and Business Highlights
- Q2 total revenues of $2.7 million, up 9% year-over-year
- Six months total revenues of $5.2 million, up 10% year-over-year
- Q2 Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million, up 10% year-over-year
- Net income from operations of $139,000 or 5%
- Cash increased to $3.5 million, or 21% from the first quarter of 2022
- The company continues to operate using no debt
Management Commentary
“Our second quarter was the ninth consecutive quarter of profitability combined with double digit growth in our healthcare related revenues,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “Our focus on running the business profitably while expanding our efforts in the healthcare sector are paying off in 2022. We expect to see continued profitability for the rest of the fiscal year, even as we invest in our sales and marketing to grow our revenues.”
“We are in a very solid financial position with a history of proven profitability, our improved cash and current asset position, and doing it without incurring any debt. Given our ability to generate cash from operations and our profits we do not see a need to use any debt in the future,” said David Houston. “Given the current economic climate our client relationships are stable as we have increased current client revenues by providing new and additional services to our client base.”
Financial Review for Q2 and Six Months Ended June 30th
Total revenues were approximately $2.7 million for the second quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.5 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2021. This was an increase of approximately $226,000 or 9% when compared to the second quarter of 2021. Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $5.2 million, as compared to the $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This was an increase of approximately $453,000 or 10% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The healthcare related revenues grew 10% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The company reported net income for the quarter of approximately $139,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $130,000 or 5% of total revenues reported for the second quarter of 2021. The company recorded net income for the six months period ended June 30, 2022, of approximately $261,000, or 5% of total revenues, as compared to the net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, of approximately $251,000, or 5% of total revenues.
The company finished the second quarter with approximately $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of approximately $600,000 or 21% from the end of Q1 of 2022 and approximately $3.6 million compared to the end of 2021.
About LiveWorld
LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional conversations, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.
With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalent
|
$
|
3,548
|
|
$
|
3,551
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
238
|
|
|
156
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
6,262
|
|
|
5,480
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
48
|
|
|
47
|
|
Other assets
|
|
24
|
|
|
25
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,334
|
|
$
|
5,552
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
547
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
Accrued employee expenses
|
|
694
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
34
|
|
|
14
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,664
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively
|
|
34
|
|
|
34
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
143,772
|
|
|
143,701
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(140,411
|
)
|
|
(140,673
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
6,334
|
|
$
|
5,552
|
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
2,725
|
$
|
2,499
|
$
|
5,176
|
$
|
4,723
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
1,294
|
|
1,346
|
|
2,532
|
|
2,502
|
Gross Margin
|
|
1,431
|
|
1,153
|
|
2,644
|
|
2,221
|
Operating Expense
|
Product development
|
|
243
|
|
218
|
|
445
|
|
435
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
391
|
|
306
|
|
792
|
|
559
|
General and administrative
|
|
609
|
|
484
|
|
1,091
|
|
958
|
Total operating expense
|
|
1,243
|
|
1,008
|
|
2,328
|
|
1,952
|
Income / (loss) from operations
|
|
188
|
|
145
|
|
316
|
|
269
|
Income / (loss) before tax
|
|
188
|
|
145
|
|
316
|
|
269
|
Other Income / Expense
|
————
|
———–
|
————
|
———–
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
49
|
|
15
|
|
55
|
|
18
|
Net income / (loss)
|
|
139
|
|
130
|
|
261
|
|
251
|
Basic income / (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
Shares used in computing basic loss per share
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
45,633,442
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.00
|
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
65,585,134
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
65,585,134
|
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
21
|
$
|
4
|
Product development
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
7
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
3
|
General and administrative
|
|
24
|
|
7
|
|
36
|
|
12
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
22
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
139
|
|
$
|
130
|
|
$
|
261
|
|
$
|
251
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Depreciation of long-lived assets
|
|
6
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
9
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
46
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
22
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
175
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(703
|
)
|
|
(1,065
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
153
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
(77
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
237
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
9
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
375
|
|
|
(363
|
)
|
|
458
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
565
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
626
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
624
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Loan
|
————
|
|
———–
|
|
————
|
|
|
106
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
————
|
|
———–
|
|
————
|
|
———–
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
————
|
|
———–
|
|
————
|
|
|
106
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalent
|
|
616
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
721
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
2,932
|
|
|
2,212
|
|
|
3,551
|
|
|
2,552
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
3,548
|
|
$
|
3,273
|
|
$
|
3,548
|
|
$
|
3,273
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
49
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
$
|
18
|
