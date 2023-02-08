LiveRamp Announces Third Quarter Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Total Revenue up 13% year over year and Subscription Revenue up 14%

$16 million in Operating Cash Flow

$150 million of Stock Repurchased Fiscal Year to Date

Share Repurchase Authorization Extended and Expanded

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.


Q3 Financial Highlights1

  • Total revenue was $159 million, up 13%.
  • Subscription revenue was $126 million, up 14%, and accounted for 80% of total revenue.
  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $32 million, up 9%.
  • GAAP gross profit was $115 million, up 13%. GAAP gross margin of 73% was unchanged. Non-GAAP gross profit was $121 million, up 12%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 76% contracted by 1 percentage point.
  • GAAP operating loss was $24 million compared to $14 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $26 million compared to $15 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 16% expanded by 6 percentage points.
  • GAAP loss per share was $0.46 and non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.28.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $16 million compared to $25 million.
  • In the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares for $50 million under its share repurchase program. Fiscal year to date, the Company has repurchased approximately 6.1 million shares for $150 million. Since inception of the program in August 2011, the Company has returned approximately $1.4 billion in capital to shareholders.
  • On December 20, 2022 the Company’s Board of Directors approved an extension of the share repurchase program by two years to December 31, 2024 and a $100 million increase in the authorization. There is currently $218 million available under the authorization.

__________

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

“We continue winning with the world’s largest brand marketers, reinforcing that we are essential infrastructure for the advertising ecosystem,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “Our identity and collaboration products, with connections to over 2,000 publishers, uniquely support all of their marketing activities.”

“We delivered solid third quarter results, with top-line growth and strong free cash flow,” added President and CFO Warren Jenson. “Looking to FY24, we expect to deliver another year of strong operating profit growth and to return a substantial portion of free cash flow to shareowners through share repurchases.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for its third fiscal quarter ($ in millions):

 

Q3 Fiscal 2023

 

Q3 Fiscal 2022

 

Results

 

Results

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Subscription revenue

$126

 

$111

YoY change %

14%

 

 

19%

 

Marketplace & Other revenue

$32

 

$29

YoY change %

9%

 

 

12%

 

Total revenue

$159

 

$141

YoY change %

13%

 

 

17%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$115

$121

 

$102

$108

% Gross margin

73%

76%

 

73%

77%

YoY change, pts

0 pts

(1) pts

 

4 pts

3 pts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

($24)

$26

 

($14)

$15

% Operating margin

(15%)

16%

 

(10%)

10%

YoY change, pts

(5) pts

6 pts

 

3 pts

0 pts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

($30)

$19

 

($15)

$10

Earnings (loss) per share

($0.46)

$0.28

 

($0.23)

$0.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares to calculate EPS

64.8

65.4

 

68.2

69.9

YoY change %

(5%)

(7%)

 

3%

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating cash flow

$16

 

$25

Free cash flow to equity

$16

 

$24

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

  • The Company’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) has reached global scale. There are currently more than 160 supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on RampID™ and ATS, including The Trade Desk, Xandr, Amobee, Criteo, Roku Oneview, and MediaMath. Further, in March 2022, LiveRamp announced an expanded partnership with The Trade Desk to power European Unified ID (EUID) via its ATS infrastructure.
  • To date, over 2,000 publishers, representing more than 12,000 deployed domains, have integrated ATS worldwide, including Amazon Publisher Services, Microsoft, Hearst, CafeMedia, Leaf Group, Prisma Media and Burda.
  • At its November 2022 re:Invent conference, Amazon Web Services (AWS) named LiveRamp as a key industry partner for its new Marketing and Advertising Initiative and forthcoming AWS Clean Rooms service launch. LiveRamp published its new embedded identity resolution solutions in the AWS Marketplace in December 2022 ahead of the AWS Clean Rooms release in January 2023. Support for AWS Clean Rooms gives customers a collaborative approach to more effective media measurement and planning. As part of LiveRamp’s continued work with AWS, this latest integration reinforces our commitment to help clients improve their customer intelligence through accurate and secure data collaboration in cloud environments.
  • Recently, LiveRamp and Pinterest announced a new partnership to pilot clean rooms for select advertising partners using LiveRamp’s data collaboration technology, Safe Haven. Grocery retailer Albertsons will be the first advertiser to use the new solution to support its retail media network. LiveRamp’s Safe Haven platform provides a protected environment where brands can join select first-party data with Pinterest platform data without having to share or reveal customers’ personal identifiable information. This data sharing will enable enhanced measurement of advertising campaigns, such as closed-loop attribution, without compromising data protection.
  • LiveRamp has 910 direct subscription customers, up from 890 in the prior year period.
  • LiveRamp has 94 customers whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, up from 86 in the prior year period.
  • During the third quarter, subscription net retention was 101% and platform net retention was 102%.
  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $324 million, up 12% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, LiveRamp expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $147 million and $152 million, an increase of between 4% and 7% year-over-year
  • GAAP operating loss of between $26 million and $23 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of between $13 million and $16 million

For fiscal 2023, LiveRamp updates its guidance and expects to report:

  • Revenue of between $595 million and $600 million, an increase of approximately 13% year-over-year
  • GAAP operating loss of between $105 million and $102 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of between $60 million and $63 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT today to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call which will be broadcast via the Internet and can be found on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and can be accessed here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform trusted by forward-looking global companies to connect customer data from anywhere to everywhere. The category-defining pioneer with decades of expertise in online-offline identity resolution, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for a 360° customer view in the modern data stack through secure, privacy-first collaboration within companies, across companies, and between companies and their media and marketing partners to personalize and improve the customer journey. For more information, visit www.liveramp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations for fiscal 2023, fiscal 2024 and beyond, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates, cost increases and general inflationary pressure and the associated impacts on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; and attracting and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition and divestiture activities. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to LiveRamp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, and LiveRamp’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2023.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

ERAMP

LiveRamp, RampIDTM, Abilitec, Safe Haven and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
$ %

2022

2021

Variance

Variance

 
Revenues

158,615

 

140,604

 

18,011

 

12.8

%

 
Cost of revenue

43,287

 

38,557

 

4,730

 

12.3

%

Gross profit

115,328

 

102,047

 

13,281

 

13.0

%

% Gross margin

72.7

%

72.6

%

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

43,175

 

41,870

 

1,305

 

3.1

%

Sales and marketing

47,702

 

46,324

 

1,378

 

3.0

%

General and administrative

36,657

 

27,639

 

9,018

 

32.6

%

Gains, losses and other items, net

11,743

 

 

11,743

 

n/a

 

Total operating expenses

139,277

 

115,833

 

23,444

 

20.2

%

 
Loss from operations

(23,949

)

(13,786

)

(10,163

)

(73.7

%)

% Margin

-15.1

%

-9.8

%

 
Total other expense, net

(736

)

(241

)

(495

)

(205.4

%)

 
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(24,685

)

(14,027

)

(10,658

)

(76.0

%)

 
Income tax expense

5,835

 

1,348

 

4,487

 

332.9

%

 
Net loss from continuing operations

(30,520

)

(15,375

)

(15,145

)

(98.5

%)

 
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

836

 

 

836

 

n/a

 

 
Net loss

(29,684

)

(15,375

)

(14,309

)

(93.1

%)

 
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations

(0.47

)

(0.23

)

(0.25

)

(108.9

%)

Discontinued operations

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

n/a

 

Basic loss per share

(0.46

)

(0.23

)

(0.23

)

(103.2

%)

 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations

(0.47

)

(0.23

)

(0.25

)

(108.9

%)

Discontinued operations

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

n/a

 

Diluted loss per share:

(0.46

)

(0.23

)

(0.23

)

(103.2

%)

 
Basic weighted average shares

64,784

 

68,190

 

Diluted weighted average shares

64,784

 

68,190

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
For the Nine Months Ended
December 31,
$ %

2022

2021

Variance

Variance

 
Revenues

447,957

 

386,932

 

61,025

 

15.8

%

 
Cost of revenue

126,612

 

107,951

 

18,661

 

17.3

%

Gross profit

321,345

 

278,981

 

42,364

 

15.2

%

% Gross margin

71.7

%

72.1

%

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

136,975

 

112,434

 

24,541

 

21.8

%

Sales and marketing

144,931

 

127,812

 

17,119

 

13.4

%

General and administrative

92,519

 

75,008

 

17,511

 

23.3

%

Gains, losses and other items, net

25,593

 

1,296

 

24,297

 

1874.8

%

Total operating expenses

400,018

 

316,550

 

83,468

 

26.4

%

 
Loss from operations

(78,673

)

(37,569

)

(41,104

)

(109.4

%)

% Margin

-17.6

%

-9.7

%

 
Total other income, net

2,211

 

30,510

 

(28,299

)

(92.8

%)

 
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(76,462

)

(7,059

)

(69,403

)

(983.2

%)

 
Income tax expense (benefit)

11,712

 

(2,618

)

14,330

 

547.4

%

 
Net loss from continuing operations

(88,174

)

(4,441

)

(83,733

)

(1885.5

%)

 
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

836

 

 

836

 

n/a

 

 
Net loss

(87,338

)

(4,441

)

(82,897

)

(1866.6

%)

 
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations

(1.32

)

(0.07

)

(1.26

)

(1927.9

%)

Discontinued operations

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

n/a

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

(1.31

)

(0.07

)

(1.24

)

(1908.6

%)

 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations

(1.32

)

(0.07

)

(1.26

)

(1927.9

%)

Discontinued operations

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

n/a

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

(1.31

)

(0.07

)

(1.24

)

(1908.6

%)

 
Basic weighted average shares

66,761

 

68,187

 

Diluted weighted average shares

66,761

 

68,187

 

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

 
 
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(24,685

)

(14,027

)

(76,462

)

(7,059

)

 
Income tax expense (benefit)

5,835

 

1,348

 

11,712

 

(2,618

)

 
Net loss from continuing operations

(30,520

)

(15,375

)

(88,174

)

(4,441

)

 
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

836

 

 

836

 

 

 
Net loss

(29,684

)

(15,375

)

(87,338

)

(4,441

)

 
Loss per share:
Basic

(0.46

)

(0.23

)

(1.31

)

(0.07

)

Diluted

(0.46

)

(0.23

)

(1.31

)

(0.07

)

 
Excluded items:
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)

4,209

 

4,647

 

13,489

 

13,904

 

Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)

29,624

 

23,758

 

81,142

 

61,475

 

Transformation costs (general and administrative)

4,112

 

 

5,362

 

 

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)

11,743

 

 

25,593

 

1,296

 

Gain on retained profits interest (other income)

 

(183

)

 

(30,235

)

 
Total excluded items, continuing operations

49,688

 

28,222

 

125,586

 

46,440

 

 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items

25,003

 

14,195

 

49,124

 

39,381

 

 
Income tax expense (2)

6,468

 

4,271

 

12,262

 

5,124

 

 
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations

18,535

 

9,924

 

36,862

 

34,257

 

 
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations:
Basic

0.29

 

0.15

 

0.55

 

0.50

 

Diluted

0.28

 

0.14

 

0.55

 

0.49

 

 
Basic weighted average shares

64,784

 

68,190

 

66,761

 

68,187

 

Diluted weighted average shares

65,356

 

69,938

 

67,373

 

69,626

 

 

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

(2) Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes.
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

 
 
Loss from continuing operations

(23,949

)

(13,786

)

(78,673

)

(37,569

)

 
Excluded items:
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)

4,209

 

4,647

 

13,489

 

13,904

 

Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)

29,624

 

23,758

 

81,142

 

61,475

 

Transformation costs (general and administrative)

4,112

 

 

5,362

 

 

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)

11,743

 

 

25,593

 

1,296

 

 
Total excluded items

49,688

 

28,405

 

125,586

 

76,675

 

 
Income from continuing operations before excluded items

25,739

 

14,619

 

46,913

 

39,106

 

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

 
 
Net loss from continuing operations

(30,520

)

(15,375

)

(88,174

)

(4,441

)

 
Income tax expense (benefit)

5,835

 

1,348

 

11,712

 

(2,618

)

 
Other expense (income)

736

 

241

 

(2,211

)

(30,510

)

 
Loss from operations

(23,949

)

(13,786

)

(78,673

)

(37,569

)

 
Depreciation and amortization

5,131

 

5,827

 

16,561

 

18,231

 

 
EBITDA

(18,818

)

(7,959

)

(62,112

)

(19,338

)

 
Other adjustments:
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)

29,624

 

23,758

 

81,142

 

61,475

 

Transformation costs (general and administrative)

4,112

 

 

5,362

 

 

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)

11,743

 

 

25,593

 

1,296

 

 
Other adjustments

45,479

 

23,758

 

112,097

 

62,771

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA

26,661

 

15,799

 

49,985

 

43,433

 

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
 
December 31, March 31, $ %

2022

2022

Variance Variance
 
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

453,516

 

600,162

 

(146,646

)

(24.4

%)

Trade accounts receivable, net

173,409

 

148,343

 

25,066

 

16.9

%

Refundable income taxes, net

27,097

 

30,354

 

(3,257

)

(10.7

%)

Other current assets

42,172

 

36,975

 

5,197

 

14.1

%

 
Total current assets

696,194

 

815,834

 

(119,640

)

(14.7

%)

 
Property and equipment

42,954

 

45,001

 

(2,047

)

(4.5

%)

Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

34,145

 

33,470

 

675

 

2.0

%

 
Property and equipment, net

8,809

 

11,531

 

(2,722

)

(23.6

%)

 
Intangible assets, net

13,203

 

26,718

 

(13,515

)

(50.6

%)

Goodwill

363,129

 

363,845

 

(716

)

(0.2

%)

Deferred commissions, net

32,717

 

30,594

 

2,123

 

6.9

%

Other assets, net

52,431

 

85,214

 

(32,783

)

(38.5

%)

 

1,166,483

 

1,333,736

 

(167,253

)

(12.5

%)

 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable

83,938

 

83,197

 

741

 

0.9

%

Accrued payroll and related expenses

33,250

 

39,188

 

(5,938

)

(15.2

%)

Other accrued expenses

42,394

 

46,067

 

(3,673

)

(8.0

%)

Deferred revenue

16,195

 

16,114

 

81

 

0.5

%

 
Total current liabilities

175,777

 

184,566

 

(8,789

)

(4.8

%)

 
Other liabilities

79,097

 

86,110

 

(7,013

)

(8.1

%)

 
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock

 

 

 

n/a

 

Common stock

15,205

 

14,984

 

221

 

1.5

%

Additional paid-in capital

1,810,383

 

1,721,118

 

89,265

 

5.2

%

Retained earnings

1,333,655

 

1,420,993

 

(87,338

)

(6.1

%)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,182

 

5,730

 

(1,548

)

(27.0

%)

Treasury stock, at cost

(2,251,816

)

(2,099,765

)

(152,051

)

(7.2

%)

Total stockholders’ equity

911,609

 

1,063,060

 

(151,451

)

(14.2

%)

 

1,166,483

 

1,333,736

 

(167,253

)

(12.5

%)

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
For the Three Months Ended
 
December 31,
 

2022

2021

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

(29,684

)

(15,375

)

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(836

)

 

Non-cash operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

5,131

 

5,827

 

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4,124

 

 

Lease impairments

5,940

 

 

Gain on distribution from retained profits interest

 

(183

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

613

 

1,845

 

Deferred income taxes

(14

)

315

 

Non-cash stock compensation expense

29,624

 

23,758

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

(15,722

)

(27,803

)

Deferred commissions

(1,203

)

(1,495

)

Other assets

(7,372

)

(1,331

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

20,168

 

34,358

 

Income taxes

5,454

 

1,630

 

Deferred revenue

(453

)

3,927

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,770

 

25,473

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures

(179

)

(1,316

)

Purchases of investments

(3,000

)

 

Proceeds from sales of investments

3,000

 

 

Purchases of strategic investments

(500

)

 

Distribution from retained profits interest

 

184

 

Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received

 

(2,008

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(679

)

(3,140

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans

1,664

 

1,905

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards

(764

)

(1,674

)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(49,906

)

(5,147

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(49,006

)

(4,916

)

Cash flows from discontinued operations:
From operating activities

836

 

 

Net cash provided by discontinued operations

836

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

993

 

(48

)

 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(32,086

)

17,369

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

485,602

 

544,321

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

453,516

 

561,690

 

 
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid (received) during the period for:
Income taxes

(751

)

(246

)

Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

17,211

 

Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period

77

 

353

 

Contacts

LiveRamp Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com
ERAMP

Read full story here

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

