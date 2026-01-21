Liveops Unveils LiveNexus to Help Enterprises Modernize CX with Confidence

AI and human orchestration backed by nearly 30 years of operational data to modernize customer experience with intelligence and rigor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience solutions, today announced the launch of LiveNexus, a new AI and human orchestration platform and innovation engine designed to help enterprises safely modernize their customer care operations with accountability and speed. LiveNexus combines strategy, testing, and scaled execution within a single operating model. Liveops will debut LiveNexus at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Orlando, one of the largest contact center events in early 2026.

LiveNexus brings together best-in-class AI, Liveops’ distributed network of over twenty thousand experienced agents, and nearly 30 years of customer experience (CX) interaction data within a single orchestration layer that tests, routes and scales what works in real-world environments. The program is designed for CX leaders who feel pressure to show progress on AI but need a practical, low-risk path that protects quality, compliance and customer trust, while holding a single partner accountable for outcomes. Unlike traditional pilots, LiveNexus is designed to move beyond experimentation into production-ready solutions.

“Enterprises are being told they have to move fast on AI, but few are being shown how to do it safely inside the contact center,” said Molly Moore, COO at Liveops. “LiveNexus gives enterprise leaders a reliable way to test, validate and adopt AI quickly, using real customer interactions and operational discipline to protect their brand and customers.”

Through LiveNexus, brands can explore high-impact use cases such as AI-assisted agent support, smarter self-service and automation that improves quality monitoring and training. Each idea moves through a simple pattern: define the problem, run a limited test with real interactions, measure impact on customers and agents, then decide whether to scale through the LiveNexus orchestration model. Each use case follows a repeatable, governed process designed to reduce risk and accelerate learning.

Because LiveNexus is powered by Liveops’ nationwide talent network, every solution is informed by real customer conversations, not just theoretical models. This mix of technology and human judgment helps brands avoid common pitfalls such as confusing bot experiences, inconsistent answers or solutions that look good in a demo but fail in production environments.

“LiveNexus is where we turn AI from a buzzword into a competitive advantage by optimizing customer journeys, automating repetitive work, reducing friction and enabling digital-first service models,” said Lilliana Lopez-Sandoval, head of technology and innovation at Liveops. “We combine AI with deep CX expertise in a unified intelligence layer, leading initiatives from concept through scaled deployment.”

Liveops will showcase LiveNexus at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Orlando, where CX leaders can see example use cases, take a brief AI maturity assessment and talk with experts about their own CX and AI roadmaps. Attendees can also request strategy sessions and early access to upcoming LiveNexus projects.

To explore how LiveNexus can serve as a transformation partner for customer care operations, contact Liveops or visit www.liveops.com.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

For more information, visit https://liveops.com/livenexus/.

Media Contact

Idea Grove on behalf of Liveops

liveops@ideagrove.com