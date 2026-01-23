Livefront and Zeal IT Consultants Join Forces to Create Leading Digital Consultancy

MINNEAPOLIS & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livefront, a digital consultancy known for helping companies design and build standout intelligent products and platforms, and Zeal IT Consultants, a leading software and IT consulting company purpose-built for Fortune 1000 companies, today announced a strategic combination to create a premier digital consulting company with increased speed, scale, and scope to deliver even better experiences and outcomes for clients.

Together, Livefront and Zeal will offer end-to-end capabilities that span digital strategy, experience design, AI-driven platforms and automation, software engineering, and data. With a combined team of more than 300 strategists, designers, engineers, and product managers and an expanding footprint in the United States and Latin America, Livefront and Zeal will serve a growing client base across the healthcare, consumer, media, technology, hospitality, transportation and logistics, and financial services sectors. Additional information about the combination is available at LivefrontandZeal.com.

“This transaction builds on Livefront and Zeal’s long-standing partnership and is a strategic alignment of vision, culture, and capabilities to deliver measurable value and long-term benefits for all Livefront and Zeal stakeholders,” said Mike Bollinger, Founder and CEO of Livefront. “With Zeal, we will be able to offer clients expanded services and expertise, furthering our mission to be the premier partner for organizations navigating complex digital change. Our purpose at Livefront is to do the best work of our lives, together. This means together with each other, with our clients, and with our communities – and now it means together with the team and clients at Zeal.”

The Livefront and Zeal combination was supported by a strategic investment from Rallyday Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, in Livefront in 2023.

Rallyday Managing Partner Nancy Phillips said, “It is a rare opportunity to find two companies that share such a strong commitment to quality and have a deeply shared operating philosophy. Together, Livefront and Zeal will be a powerhouse digital transformation partner that can support clients’ evolving needs for their digital products and infrastructure. We are excited to see this partnership accelerate outcomes for clients and wow the market in the next phase of growth.”

About Livefront

Livefront is a digital consultancy known for helping companies design and build standout intelligent products and platforms. Based in Minneapolis, their team of over 150 strategists, designers, engineers, and product managers help companies grow by creating digital experiences people love. Since 2001, the company has driven measurable and material business outcomes for some of the world’s largest brands by helping them invent, build, launch, grow, and evolve core digital products on phones, tablets, smart speakers, TVs, IoT devices, and wearables like watches and headsets. For more information, please visit www.livefront.com.

About Zeal IT Consultants

​Zeal IT Consultants is an AI-enabled software consultancy purpose-built for Fortune 1000 companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, Zeal helps large enterprises navigate complex technology landscapes to drive meaningful business outcomes. Their mission is to create an environment where employees love their future and clients trust them to deliver on their promises. Founded in 2012, Zeal offers a range of services including software development, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. For more information, please visit www.zealitconsultants.ai.

About Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. For more information on Rallyday and its entire portfolio, please visit www.rallydaypartners.com.

