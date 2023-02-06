LiveAction’s SVP of Channels and Alliances Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveAction, a leader in end-to-end visibility for network security and performance, today announced that its SVP of Channels and Alliances, Chris Braden, was named to the CRN© 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership. A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates.

Braden is a seasoned channel leader with extensive experience across the cybersecurity industry. Over the past year he has redefined the partner program by developing more strategic and productive partnerships worldwide. Braden was also responsible for implementing a new tiered-medallion program, an MDF program, an enablement curriculum, and laid the groundwork for an upcoming Partner Advisory Board. These accomplishments have positioned LiveAction’s channel strategy for greater scalability and growth in 2023.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a 2023 Channel Chief. LiveAction has gained significant traction over the last 12 months in the SLED/FED space, and we expect this will continue in 2023 as we’ve developed stronger and more strategic relationships with our partners,” said Chris Braden, SVP of Channels and Alliances at LiveAction. “This year we will be focused on expanding our NFR program and technical enablement curriculum to allow partners to provide more technical support in both pre- and post-sales situations.”

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

