Live-streaming of the Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2022 to be held on October 25, 2022

The Consumer Policy Department of the Tokushima Prefectural Government is currently promoting initiatives for consumer administration and education in cooperation with the Consumer Affairs Agency's Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy, a national agency established in Tokushima Prefecture as Japan's hub for policy development and international operations in consumer administration.





The forum, which will be held on Oct. 25, 2022, will have leading experts from various countries offer opinions and recommendations that promote “ethical consumption” and “sustainable fashion” –from “awareness” to “practices,”– in order to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and carbon neutrality goal by 2050. We will also have participants from the younger generation from within the prefecture and from overseas to join us as we continue connecting our efforts into the future.

The forum will be live-streamed on the website below. We hope that the forthcoming forum will facilitate meaningful discussions leading to the progress of international consumer policy and consumer behavior toward a sustainable society for everyone around the world.

Main Theme



Connect to the Future! Consumers Rise to the Challenge of Creating a Sustainable Society



-Capturing the Latest Trends in DX and GX- Date and Time (JST)



October 25 (Tuesday), 2022, 9:40–17:00 (Live-streaming) Schedule (JST)

09:40–10:00 Opening Remarks

10:00–10:20 Speech by the Governor of Tokushima Prefecture

10:20–10:40 Keynote Speech



Video Message from the Director-General of Consumers International

Session with the world’s top leaders in ethical consumption from the U.K., Australia, the U.S.A., France, and the Philippines

“Future” session with the youth from Tokushima Prefecture and ASEAN (Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand)

Joint session with the Consumer Affairs Agency

* For more details, please visit the website of the Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2022 below.

Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2022



https://www.pref.tokushima.lg.jp/en/world.consumer.forum/2022/

Tourist information on Tokushima Prefecture (in English, Chinese and Korean)



https://discovertokushima.net/en/

Contacts

Inquiries



Consumer Policy Division, Consumer Development and Safety Bureau,



Crisis Management and Environment Department



Tokushima Prefectural Government



TEL: +81-088-621-2499



Aya Miyamoto



Email: shohishaseisakuka@pref.tokushima.jp