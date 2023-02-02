Live Selling Helps LA-based Sustainable Fashion Brand ‘Timeless Threads’ Grow 3x

Success underscores growth in the U.S. live selling market, powered by innovative technology platforms like CommentSold

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Live selling is coming of age in the United States led by platforms such as CommentSold. This new ecommerce wave, matched perfectly to the buying habits of the Millennial+ generations is set for mainstream adoption in 2023 as exemplified by Timeless Threads which hit $5M in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022 on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably produced, U.S.-made products which are a far cry from the typical fast-fashion being sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills.





Sarah Bertram, owner of Timeless Threads, started off by selling on social media and quickly embraced live selling, as it allowed her to use her personality to expand her sales. In 2019, Sarah moved her family from Michigan to Los Angeles to follow her passion for sustainable fashion and launched a Made in the U.S.A sustainable brand, WestWind, in 2020. Entrepreneurs such as Sarah are the catalyst and foundation behind live selling growth in the U.S.

“Everyone was using CommentSold, so it was a no-brainer to join. There would be absolutely no way I could sell the volume that I sell or do what I do without CommentSold,” said Bertram. “The waitlist capabilities and waitlist authorization is so valuable, especially for me in the production industry and calling out quantity on future manufacturing of styles. The app has been absolutely amazing, providing direct access to customers with push notifications.”

CommentSold is constantly innovating to provide everyday retailers and brands across the U.S. with the latest technology and support, providing a turnkey live-commerce platform for retailers to share their brand story and create community-based engagement.

CommentSold and Timeless Threads are working together on an exclusive partnership, hosting live selling events focused on sustainable fashion at CommentSold’s Live Selling Studio in Santa Monica, CA.

“Timeless Threads has a strong brand and point of view. The fundamental underpinning of why live selling is so powerful is that it forms deep connections between the presenter and the community they are cultivating. Timeless Threads has been able to harness the power of live commerce to bring their products to life, engaging their community while sharing their sustainability ethos. We are thrilled to continue to partner with WestWind and help provide a channel to share more about sustainable fashion,” said Finn Faldi, Chief Business Officer of CommentSold.

According to Coresight research, nearly one third of U.S. consumers have watched a shoppable livestream and 52% of U.S. livestream viewers make purchases. By leveraging this new technology and sales channel, retailers like Timeless Threads are continuing to digitally innovate and connect with a growing U.S. consumer audience that research shows spends over 8 hours with digital media per day.

About Timeless Threads

Timeless Threads was founded by Sarah Bertram in 2015. Sarah started her retail journey as a social seller in 2015 and eventually started her own brand, WestWind in 2020. WestWind is a women’s clothing brand, offering sizes 00-24. It is made from deadstock fabric and in 2020, WestWind saved 100k+ yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. Sarah still personally designs everything she makes and Westwind is 100% made in the U.S., in downtown Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit timelessthreadswestwind.com.

​​About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 7,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating 147M+ items sold with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide small businesses and mid-sized brands and retailers with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. Recent innovations from the company include their lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videeo, which gives any retailer or brand the ability to embed and go live with engaging, branded live video commerce experiences within days by easily integrating into their existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live.

Contacts

Media



Erin Christopher



SourceCode Communications for CommentSold



commentsold@sourcecodecomms.com