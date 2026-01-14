Littelfuse to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results Before Market Open on January 28

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a leader in developing smart solutions that enable safe and efficient electrical energy transfer, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 before market open on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from Littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 16,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets–everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

