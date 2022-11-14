Liquidnet Elevates Equities Trading Application With Integrated Analytics

The firm introduces significant analytic and workflow enhancements to its equities application

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics into its equities trading application.

Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations. This feature enables greater informed execution decisions without leaving the Liquidnet equities application and adds efficiency to the process of supporting portfolio managers. Insights will be enabled for all EMEA Members, forming a part of a series of upgrades designed to support client trading workflows.

Chris Jackson, Head of Equities, EMEA and Global Head of Equities Strategy, said: “Our clients tell us one of the biggest challenges facing buy-side dealing desks and sales traders is collecting, filtering, and re-distributing market insights appropriately to their portfolio managers. Traders face more data, less time to absorb it, as well as greater pressure to add value to the investment process. These enhancements are part of the solution, providing actionable insights within one click.”

The market has successfully applied the use of data analytics to the no-touch and low-touch order flow. With this new workflow enhancement, Liquidnet aims to address the challenge of replicating this to the high touch flow and those hard to trade orders.

Rob Cranston, Global Head of Equities Product at Liquidnet, said: “We are bringing these analytics to the dealer’s desktop to support the far more manual, specialized, and nuanced trading of complex blocks. We seek to provide our community with intuitive alerts that fit the decision making of human traders as opposed to machines, moving beyond the market standard of simple quantitative alerts operating in a ‘black box’ environment.”

The new equities trading application includes real time exception-based price and volume related stock alerts, outlier monitoring, and single stock analytics to understand the market microstructure dynamics impacting your live orders.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world’s largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data & analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

© 2022 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered on the New Zealand Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR number FSP3781). Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

