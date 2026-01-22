Limitless MFG Expands Operations Into China, Strengthening Global Footprint and Increasing Capacity by 40%

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limitless MFG, a U.S.-based manufacturing and sourcing partner with integrated creative and brand development capabilities, today announced its expansion into China. The company is establishing its first in-house international team.

The move advances Limitless MFG’s global growth strategy and is expected to support higher-volume, higher-complexity manufacturing programs for clients worldwide.

While Limitless MFG has worked with manufacturers in China since the company’s inception, the addition of an in-country team changes how the company operates overseas. Dedicated localized staff on the ground strengthens supplier relationships and improves real-time communication, which supports greater transparency throughout production.

“As our volume and complexity increase, having trusted, boots-on-the-ground leadership in China is critical,” said Miller McCoy, CEO of Limitless MFG. “This new office increases our capacity by roughly 40%, which directly impacts our ability to grow, allowing us to serve more clients, take on larger engagements, and scale responsibly.”

With less than 40% of its total output currently sourced from China, Limitless emphasized that it is prioritizing market proximity and operational leverage over regional dependency. This proximity-based approach allows their team to regularly manage quality at partner facilities, transforming traditional supply chain latency into a competitive advantage through timely, more transparent client updates.

“Our team is physically walking factory floors, cross-referencing production against client specifications, and providing live updates as work is happening,” said Stephen Mangini, CMO of Limitless MFG. “That level of access is rare for a U.S.-based company in our industry and allows us to deliver a more transparent, reliable experience.”

This regional expansion translates to increased leverage and better terms for Limitless MFG’s clients. While they’re growing their reach, they are also strengthening their supplier partnerships that drive better value and clearer outcomes.

“Being closer to the source gives us leverage, both operationally and financially,” added Brett Schwers, CRO of Limitless MFG. “It positions us to better advocate for our clients and support their growth with stronger margins, faster turnarounds, and greater accountability.”

The China expansion advances Limitless MFG’s long-term strategy to scale with control, deliver consistent quality, and build lasting trust across its global supply chain.

About Limitless MFG:

Founded in 2021, Limitless MFG is a U.S.-based manufacturing and sourcing partner with integrated creative and brand development capabilities, helping companies bring products from concept to market with greater speed, transparency, and control. In 2025, the company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, ranking #6 in U.S. Manufacturing, #22 in California, #8 in Los Angeles, and #129 nationwide, underscoring its rapid growth and industry impact.

For more information about Limitless MFG and its expanding global operations, visit https://limitlessmanufacturinggroup.com.

Society22 PR

press@society22pr.com