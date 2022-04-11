Home Business Wire Limelight Networks to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28th,...
Limelight Networks to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28th, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 a.m. PDT).

Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 a.m. PDT). Interested parties can access the call by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States or 929-526-1599 internationally, with access code 088169.

A recording will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 from the United States or 929-458-6194 internationally with access code 124416. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the company’s website.

About Limelight:

Limelight (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry leader in providing edge-enabled solutions to deliver fast, secure digital experiences on a global scale. We offer powerful tools that optimize, protect and deliver our clients’ valuable digital assets in an increasingly competitive marketplace. From content delivery and AppOps to Jamstack application architecture and web security, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our global private network and client-obsessed experts to help our customers win. The world’s largest brands trust Limelight and we invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.limelight.com, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sameet Sinha (646) 337-8909

ir@llnw.com

