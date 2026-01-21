Lighthouse Unveils LighthouseIQ, a Next-Generation Legal Intelligence Platform and Application Suite

Proven across 1.4 billion documents to help legal and compliance teams gain clarity faster, act smarter, and execute with confidence.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lighthouse, a global leader in eDiscovery and information governance, today announced the launch of LighthouseIQ, a next-generation intelligence platform and AI application suite. Developed to eliminate the constraints of data scale, LighthouseIQ provides legal and compliance teams with earlier insights, regulatory defensibility, and significant cost savings.

LighthouseIQ is purpose-built to handle the complexity of today’s legal data, with no limits on document types or data volume. LighthouseIQ orchestrates advanced AI together with the latest in data processing capabilities and deep legal expertise into a platform and applications built specifically for high-stakes litigation and compliance needs. It has been pressure-tested on some of the world’s largest and most complex matters at world-class law firms and corporate legal teams.

“Before LighthouseIQ, we did not have an efficient way to surface key documents early enough to influence case strategy,” said C.J. Mahoney, Partner and Global Head of eDiscovery and Litigation Technology at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. “With LighthouseIQ, we can get to critical insight much faster and make informed decisions earlier in the lifecycle of a matter. In one recent case, our client asked us to test a damages theory, substantiate the claim, and arrive at a defensible calculation. Using LighthouseIQ, we were able to do exactly that with data-backed confidence, allowing the matter to resolve quickly and favorably.”

LighthouseIQ is designed to enhance existing workflows, not disrupt them. It offers seamless integration with industry-standard tools, including Relativity, ensuring that its AI-driven intelligence is embedded directly into trusted processes. LighthouseIQ has been battle-tested across high-stakes litigation and investigations:

1.4 billion documents analyzed by AI to date

Up to 33 million documents analyzed in a single day

Output accepted by regulators including the FTC and DOJ

LighthouseIQ is backed by Lighthouse’s deep bench of experienced eDiscovery practitioners, pairing advanced AI with the judgment and institutional knowledge required to deliver consistent, defensible outcomes.

"I came to Lighthouse with a mission to apply AI at scale to the legal industry," said Ron Markezich, CEO of Lighthouse, who previously spent 24 years building globally scaled applications at Microsoft. "LighthouseIQ is the result of our commitment to helping our customers gain clarity faster, act smarter, and move more decisively than ever before."

Product and Feature Details

IQ Fabric: Purpose-Built for Performance at Scale

IQ Fabric is the proprietary foundation behind LighthouseIQ. It is engineered around three core capabilities.

Processing that standardizes data at massive scale while preserving fidelity.

Cognition that enables fast, accurate interpretation and insight.

Orchestration that coordinates workflows, tools, and AI to enable execution

Together, these capabilities transform raw data into real decisions, at the speed and scale modern litigation demands.

AI Applications for Early Insight and Confident Action

LighthouseIQ includes four AI-powered applications specifically created for eDiscovery and designed to work seamlessly together.

IQ Answers : Enables fast, natural-language interaction with data so teams can quickly surface accurate answers without waiting for review cycles to complete.

: Enables fast, natural-language interaction with data so teams can quickly surface accurate answers without waiting for review cycles to complete. IQ Case Strategy: Delivers AI-powered insights and work product that support matter strategy from early case intelligence through narrative development, including chronologies, timelines, and preparation for depositions and witness interviews.

Delivers AI-powered insights and work product that support matter strategy from early case intelligence through narrative development, including chronologies, timelines, and preparation for depositions and witness interviews. IQ Review: Uses regulator-accepted, AI-powered workflows to identify responsive content quickly and accurately across large, complex datasets.

Uses regulator-accepted, AI-powered workflows to identify responsive content quickly and accurately across large, complex datasets. IQ Priv: Combines generative and predictive AI to identify privileged content and automatically produce comprehensive, defensible privilege logs.

Risk-Free Trial

LighthouseIQ is available immediately. Qualified organizations can experience LighthouseIQ with a risk-free IQ Answers trial at www.IQ-Answers.com.

Virtual Launch Event

To learn more about the platform and application suite, join the virtual launch event.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a global leader in eDiscovery, digital forensics, AI-driven analytics, and legal intelligence solutions. For more than 30 years, Lighthouse has partnered with the world’s most recognized brands and law firms to uncover insight early, navigate complex data challenges, and deliver outcomes with speed, confidence, and trust. Learn more at www.lighthouseglobal.com.

