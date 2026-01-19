Lightcurve Internet Begins Fiber Network Construction in Selah, Washington

Lightcurve to bring symmetrical speeds up to 2 Gbps to approximately 2,900 homes and businesses

SELAH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightcurve, the fast-growing broadband provider serving communities across Washington state, today announced the start of construction on a new fiber network in Selah, Washington, expanding access to high-speed, reliable internet for residents and businesses throughout the community. The new network will serve approximately 2,900 locations across Selah, offering symmetrical internet speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps.

This investment represents a major enhancement to broadband infrastructure in Yakima County, supporting remote work, online learning, telehealth, and the growing connectivity needs of local businesses.

“ Selah is a vibrant and active community, and reliable high-speed internet is essential to its continued success,” said Beth Barnes, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lightcurve Internet. “ By expanding our fiber network into Selah, we’re delivering the speed, reliability, and capacity residents and businesses need today, while building infrastructure designed to support the community well into the future.”

Construction is now underway, with service availability expected to roll out in phases as the project progresses. Once complete, customers will benefit from symmetrical upload and download speeds, improved network performance, and the ability to support bandwidth-intensive applications.

The Selah project builds on Lightcurve’s continued expansion across Central Washington. In addition to lighting up fiber networks in nearby Ellensburg, Lightcurve also recently announced the start of new fiber network builds in other Kittitas County communities - including Thorp and Edgemont, underscoring the company’s commitment to providing dependable high-speed internet in both urban and rural areas.

For more information about Lightcurve Internet and construction updates in Selah, visit www.getlightcurve.com.

About Lightcurve

Lightcurve is a customer-focused broadband provider bringing reliable, high-speed connectivity to communities across the state of Washington. Recognized as The Best in Pierce County by The News Tribune for its commitment to customer service, accessibility and innovation, Lightcurve is redefining what it means to connect locally. www.getlightcurve.com

