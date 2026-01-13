Lightbits Labs Delivers Record Growth as Organizations Standardize on NVMe over TCP for AI-Ready Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIInfrastructure--Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), inventor of the NVMe® over TCP storage protocol, today announced record growth and expanding customer adoption as enterprises standardize on software-defined, NVMe over TCP-based storage to modernize their data platforms. Lightbits closed 2025 with accelerated adoption across financial services, e-commerce, neo-clouds, and cloud service providers, as organizations confront the performance limits and rising costs of legacy SAN and HCI architectures that struggle to deliver predictable high-performance and efficiency at scale. Data infrastructure is shifting rapidly toward disaggregated, software-defined storage (SDS) designed with NVMe/TCP—a transition Lightbits pioneered.

“Today’s AI Training and Inference, real-time analytics and transactional workloads have fundamentally shifted storage decisions. We’re seeing this show up directly in how customers buy,” said Eran Kirzner, CEO and co-founder of Lightbits Labs. “We delivered a 3X year-over-year increase in software purchases as well as a corresponding rise in new customers. The average deal size increased by 2X and we hit a record with a first-time deployment purchase of greater than 4X capacity. Our growth is a strong signal that the architecture is working, not just in benchmarks, but in real production environments.”

Designed natively with NVMe/TCP, Lightbits software-defined block storage delivers ultra-low latency, massive throughput, and consistent performance using standard Ethernet and commodity hardware. Customers deploying Lightbits achieve up to 5X greater hardware efficiency than legacy SDS, such as Ceph Storage, significantly reducing infrastructure costs, power consumption, and operational complexity.

“Last year was a clear momentum-change for the business,” Kirzner added. “Customers don’t evaluate storage in isolation—they look at how their choices impact data accessibility, scalability, power consumption, and cost economics across their entire data platform. Lightbits is the only software-defined, NVMe/TCP direct storage for organizations that need predictable performance and elasticity at scale without proprietary hardware lock-in. Our growth is a strong signal that the architecture is working, not just in benchmarks, but in real production environments and customers are standardizing on it.”

Lightbits is increasingly deployed as a shared storage foundation for AI, real-time analytics, high-frequency transactions, and cloud-native platforms, with seamless integration across Kubernetes, KubeVirt, OpenStack, and enterprise Linux environments. Over the past year, Lightbits expanded its ecosystem and product capabilities designed to optimize these modern on-premises cloud environments:

Advanced Management & Integration: Unveiled Intelligent Cluster Management for simplified scaling and joined the Mirantis Partner Program to provide resilient Kubernetes storage.

Unveiled Intelligent Cluster Management for simplified scaling and joined the Mirantis Partner Program to provide resilient Kubernetes storage. Hardware-Optimized Performance: Launched an industry-first Kubernetes storage solution optimized for AI workloads using AMD technology and NVMe over TCP storage on Supermicro systems.

Launched an industry-first Kubernetes storage solution optimized for AI workloads using AMD technology and NVMe over TCP storage on Supermicro systems. Strategic Ecosystem Alliances: Partnered with CYBERTEC to enhance large-scale PostgreSQL deployments for financial services and e-commerce sectors.

Partnered with CYBERTEC to enhance large-scale PostgreSQL deployments for financial services and e-commerce sectors. Platform Resilience: Collaborated with Arctera at KubeCon to demonstrate performance-optimized resilience specifically for Red Hat OpenShift environments.

“By combining Supermicro’s industry-leading server platforms with Lightbits’ block storage software, we’ve enabled our joint customers to achieve the performance and scale required for today’s AI and Kubernetes workloads,” said Lawrence Lam, Vice President of Solutions and Technology at Supermicro. “Our joint reference architecture, validating Supermicro's H14 server series with Lightbits storage, demonstrates measurable gains in I/O performance, latency reduction, and hardware efficiency—key requirements for organizations operating mission-critical workloads at scale.”

In 2025, Lightbits further solidified its industry leadership through key executive expansion and multiple prestigious accolades. The company strengthened its strategic technical engagement by appointing Sagy Volkov as Field CTO while earning significant recognition for innovation, including a Data Breakthrough Award and being named a GigaOm Fast-Moving Leader in the 2025 Primary Storage Report.

“The massive acceleration in AI and real-time data workloads has proven that legacy storage is no longer just a bottleneck—it can be a barrier to innovation. As organizations move toward full-scale data infrastructure modernization, the shift to flexible, disaggregated software-defined storage has become a strategic necessity. Enterprises now require scalability with predictable performance and cost-efficiency. Lightbits’ native NVMe over TCP architecture directly addresses this shift, positioning the company as a critical enabler of infrastructure modernization,” added Matt Kimball, Vice President & Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

Looking ahead, Lightbits Labs is focused on continued expansion across the Americas, Europe, and high-growth regions. With a pipeline of new products and partnerships scheduled for later this year, the company remains focused on delivering the fastest, most cost-efficient block storage for the modern era.

Lightbits will showcase its technology and meet with customers at industry events, including The Red Hat Summit: Connect Zurich, regional STAC Summits, and KubeCon EU.

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits) invented the NVMe over TCP storage protocol, embedding it natively into their software-defined block storage to deliver ultra-low latency and exceptional throughput while leveraging commodity infrastructure—essential for reducing the cost and complexity of data infrastructure at scale. Built from the ground up for high performance, scalability, resiliency, and cost efficiency, Lightbits software delivers the best price-performance value for real-time analytics, transactional, and AI workloads. Lightbits Labs is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class block storage for performance-sensitive workloads.

