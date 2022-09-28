Lightbits and Intel to Demonstrate Application Acceleration and Improved Resource Utilization Using an Intel IPU and Disaggregated NVMe Storage at Intel Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Intel Innovation– Lightbits®, the first software-defined and architected for NVMe/TCP data platform for any cloud, will be conducting a joint product demonstration with Intel® at the upcoming Intel® Innovation event, taking place September 27-28, 2022 in San Jose. The demonstration will highlight Lightbits software-defined, NVMe/TCP storage cluster providing high-performance block storage to compute servers equipped with Intel® IPU E2000, thereby enabling the freeing up of CPU cores to maximize the customer’s revenue without sacrificing application performance. The demo will highlight the increased infrastructure efficiency and flexibility that results from the on-demand provisioning of remote NVMe storage.

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) need to reduce the CPU resources allocated to storage processing, thereby making more CPU cycles available to run customer applications. Intel Innovation attendees will see how the combined solution of Lightbits software with Intel high-performance technologies dynamically provisions storage, significantly reduces Xeon CPU utilization for infrastructure tasks and delivers a high-performance cloud block storage solution. In this example, the number of cores was reduced by more than 4X, demonstrating significant CPU utilization savings.

The combined solution of Lightbits software with Intel high-performance technologies delivers an unmatched combination of performance, resiliency, and scalability while lowering TCO. As strategic partners, the companies are helping customers address their complex data center needs enabling CSPs, IT organizations with private clouds, FinTech, and electronic retailers to deliver fast, resilient, and secure services to their clients. The solution can be used as a high-performance data platform for any orchestration environment, such as OpenStack, or to run container-based applications in a Kubernetes environment as well as virtualized applications in a VMware vSphere environment.

To see the demonstration, go to Intel Innovation and register.

Additional resources:

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), is on a mission to make high-performance block storage simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud. Lightbits offers a Cloud Data Platform that delivers efficiency, simplicity, and agility for modern data centers. Inventors of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments.

Visit www.lightbitslabs.com or contact us at info@lightbitslabs.com.

Follow Lightbits Labs: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Lightbits and Lightbits Labs are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

The NVMe®, and NVMe®/TCP word marks are registered or unregistered service marks of the NVM Express organization in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Lightbits Labs Media Contact

pr@lightbitslabs.com