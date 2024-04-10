Light & Wonder Taps Trustly to Power Cashless Payments at Casinos

Open Banking Payments leader will deliver cashless, instant funding to casino gameplay for Light & Wonder’s RAPIDPLAY™.

Trustly, the global leader in Open Banking Payments, and Light & Wonder, the leading cross-platform global games company, are bringing cashless, in-person deposits to casino floors with Light & Wonder's cashless solution, RAPIDPLAY™. Building on Trustly's success with guaranteed payments in online sports betting and iGaming, Trustly will deliver the same seamless, quick, and secure online payment experience to the physical casino floor.





“Light & Wonder stands at the forefront of the global gaming industry, crafting unparalleled gaming experiences across its diverse divisions,” said John Parsons, VP of Gaming at Trustly, Inc. “The introduction of RAPIDPLAY, leveraging our In-Person Payments feature of Trustly Pay marks a pivotal innovation for direct funding of games from player bank accounts via personal devices. We are proud to collaborate with Light & Wonder to deliver quick and secure instant payments on the casino floor.”

Cashless, in-person payments powered by Open Banking will enable instant deposits for players without the need for a payment card, player card, sign-up, or app download. The in-person payments feature of Trustly Pay™ can also be paired with Trustly ID™, a powerful identity solution that supports comprehensive AML compliance by leveraging bank-grade KYC information. Together, these solutions can streamline player identification, transaction authorization, and KYC verification – and it all happens quickly and securely in less than 10 seconds.

Additionally, casino operators will see operational efficiency increase with less cash on the casino floor while players will be able to deposit funds to slot meters in seconds directly from their bank accounts using the technology that they already trust – their online banking login on their personal devices.

“Trustly is the leader in Online Banking Payments with a proven track record in online sports betting and we’re proud to work with them to power our cashless solution on casino floors,” said Jon Wolfe, President of Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. “Cashless is the future of in-person gaming, and we’re proud to pioneer the solutions that continue to drive innovation.”

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the leading cross-platform global games company. Through our three unique, yet highly complementary businesses, we deliver unforgettable experiences by combining the exceptional talents of our 6,000+ member team with a deep understanding of our customers and players. We create immersive content that forges lasting connections with players, wherever they choose to engage. At Light & Wonder, it’s all about the games. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Open Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity, and security of payments, linking some of the world’s most prominent merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly can handle the entire payment journey, setting us apart from the competition and enabling us to offer an attractive alternative to traditional card networks at a lower cost. Today we serve 8,300 merchants, connecting them with 650 million consumers and 12,000 banks in over 30 countries. In 2023, we processed over $56 billion in transaction volume in our global network. Read more at us.trustly.com.

