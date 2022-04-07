Light & Wonder Opens Up New Worlds of Play for Private Operators in Ontario With Its Largest New Market Launch for iGaming to Date1

Operators and players across the Canadian province set to benefit from Light & Wonder’s extensive catalogue of online slots, table games and partner network via its industry-leading OpenGaming™ platform

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder, (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) strengthened its iGaming presence in North America after launching its leading content aggregation platform and in-house developed games in the province of Ontario, Canada.

iGaming Ontario, which is a subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), launched its regulated online gaming market for private operators on April 4, 2022. Light & Wonder was among the first companies to launch with its product offering successfully meeting the strict compliance standards set out by the regulator.

This exciting move sees Light & Wonder extend the reach of its world-class content and technology platform OpenGaming™, providing operators and players in Ontario with access to a wide range of popular games.

The offering for Ontario’s promising iGaming market includes scores of top-performing games from Light & Wonder’s in-house studios, including Lightning Box, which already holds a commanding position in Canada’s iGaming market, and some of the industry’s most innovative game studios including Big Time Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, and ReelPlay. Players will be able to experience these games with Light & Wonder’s vast array of operator customers.

The OpenGaming™ ecosystem delivers more than 3500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios with unrivalled ease of integration that is robust and secure.

All games available through OpenGaming™ are supported with a comprehensive range of responsible gambling tools, helping to deliver a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for players.

Dylan Slaney, CEO iGaming at Light & Wonder, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be bringing our OpenGaming offering to the re-regulated province of Ontario upon its iGaming open market launch. It goes without saying, our extensive catalogue of highly sought-after games are unbeatable, and we’re confident that players will truly enjoy everything we have to offer them.

“This expansion is a significant move for Light & Wonder that further highlights our desire to continue our steady and sustained growth in key emerging markets around the world. With cutting edge content that is easy to integrate, we have strong ambitions to hold a leading position in Ontario and this takes us a step further on our journey to become the leading cross-platform global game company.”

1 Bally Gaming Canada Limited is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation dba Light & Wonder and holds a certificate of registration issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

