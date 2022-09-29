Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation Files Preliminary Proxy Statement to Obtain Stockholder Approval to Unwind Before Year-End

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC” or “the Company”) today filed a preliminary proxy statement relating to a special meeting of stockholders to approve an amendment to LMAC’s certificate of incorporation which would, if implemented, allow LMAC to unwind and redeem all of its outstanding public shares prior to December 30, 2022, in advance of the contractual termination date of January 26, 2023.

Since its IPO on January 23, 2021, LMAC’s management team has employed a broad set of search criteria for potential target business combinations and evaluated more than 140 such target companies. In evaluating these businesses, management remained focused on finding fair valuations amid volatile market conditions. LMAC’s management has observed what it believes were high valuations in 2021, a declining IPO market in 2022, and significant public and private market volatility, which have prevented the Company from securing an opportunity that it believes will offer a compelling return on investment for its stockholders. In light of these circumstances, LMAC has determined that it is not feasible to complete an initial business combination (or enter into an agreement in principle with respect to an initial business combination) by January 26, 2023. In addition, recent changes in U.S. tax law could create corporate-level tax liabilities in connection with stockholder redemptions following year end. As a result, LMAC has determined to seek the approval of its stockholders to complete an early unwind in 2022.

For more information, please see the Preliminary Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on September 29, 2022.

About Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The sponsor of LMAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation, holds a 20% interest in LMAC that is attributed to Liberty Media Corporation’s Formula One Group tracking stock (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK).

