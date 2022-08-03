Liberty Latin America Reports Q2 & H1 2022 Results

Q2 reported revenue growth of 4% to $1.2 billion, up 1% on a rebased basis

Record second quarter mobile postpaid additions of 106,000

Acquisition of Claro Panama completed on July 1

Nearly $120 million of shares repurchased in H1

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q2”) and six months (“YTD” or “H1 2022”) ended June 30, 2022.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “Following a solid start to the year, we made further progress in the second quarter as we grew our internet and postpaid mobile subscriber bases and completed the acquisition of Claro Panama in the beginning of July.”

“We continue to focus on delivering subscriber growth across products and customer segments that generate recurring revenue. During the quarter we grew our broadband subscriber base, including a record number of additions in Costa Rica and a return to growth in C&W Caribbean & Networks, while our operations in Chile broadly maintained market share despite intense competition. Mobile postpaid additions were greater than 100,000 for a second consecutive quarter as our ongoing commercial focus led to subscriber growth across all of our reporting segments.”

“Our inorganic strategy is progressing well and is set to deliver significant value for stakeholders as we integrate operations and realize synergies. On July 1, we closed the acquisition of Claro Panama and we expect to complete our agreed 50/50 JV with Claro Chile in the second half of 2022. Our integration plans in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica are on-track and we are excited to build growth-oriented converged telecommunications service providers in those markets.”

“We are also committed to responsible and sustainable practices across our operations and through our recently released 2021 ESG Report, we demonstrated significant progress in measuring and highlighting new goals with respect to our energy consumption, data privacy and security efforts, and strengthening our commitment to positive change.”

“Overall, we continue to build operating momentum in our business, while also making progress with our inorganic strategy, which we expect to drive additional Adjusted FCF growth in the coming years. We have continued to be aggressive with our share buyback activity, purchasing a record amount in the second quarter and taking our year-to-date total to nearly $120 million, as we remain confident in our business and prospects.”

Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean & Networks: solid operating and financial performance Mobile postpaid momentum continued with record quarterly additions in Q2 Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth in Q2 of 11% and 12%, respectively



C&W Panama: fixed and mobile postpaid subscriber growth 79,000 fixed RGU and 86,000 mobile postpaid adds over past twelve months Reported revenue 6% higher as compared to prior-year period



Liberty Puerto Rico: consistent subscriber additions; focus on integration Continued fixed RGU growth, postpaid driving mobile additions Integration and synergy realization on-track



VTR: market remains highly competitive; financial performance impacted by price reductions Operational service level improvements more than offset by market challenges Continue to expect completion of JV with América Móvil in H2



Liberty Costa Rica: robust operating and financial performance Record broadband RGU additions of 11,000; postpaid base up by 30,000 Reported and rebased revenue growth of 198% and 10%, respectively



LLA 2022 Financial Guidance – Update

We remain on-track to deliver financial guidance targets for P&E additions as a percentage of revenue (18%) and Adjusted FCF ($250 million) as presented in our Q4 2021 earnings materials, which was based on the operating footprint we had at the start of the year (i.e. excluding pending acquisitions).

Following the acquisition of Claro Panama on July 1, we are now able to update our financial guidance to incorporate the impact of integrating this business on our group expectations for the year as follows:

P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~18%

Adjusted FCF guidance of ~$220 million Claro Panama acquisition expected to reduce LLA Adjusted FCF by ~$30 million in 2022



Additional information, including historic quarterly revenue, adjusted OIBDA, and P&E additions, can be found on our website at https://www.lla.com/investors.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebase Growth /



(Decline)1 H1 2022 H1 2021 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebase Growth /



(Decline)1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,218 $ 1,173 4 % 1 % $ 2,436 $ 2,338 4 % 1 % Adjusted OIBDA2 $ 464 $ 464 — % (2 %) $ 904 $ 913 (1 %) (2 %) Operating income (loss) $ (350 ) $ 173 N.M $ (162 ) $ 354 N.M Property & equipment additions $ 192 $ 215 (11 %) $ 367 $ 367 — % As a percentage of revenue 16 % 18 % 15 % 16 % Adjusted FCF3 $ 73 $ 35 $ 16 $ 93 Cash provided by operating activities $ 225 $ 240 $ 347 $ 444 Cash used by investing activities $ (154 ) $ (215 ) $ (343 ) $ (341 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ 109 $ (30 ) $ 31 $ 303

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Operating Highlights4 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY Growth / (Decline) Total Customers 3,213,800 3,233,500 (1 %) Organic customer (losses) additions (13,800 ) 18,800 Fixed RGUs 6,412,200 6,332,700 1 % Organic RGU (losses) additions (41,100 ) 73,200 Organic internet additions 8,900 24,800 Mobile subscribers* 7,492,300 4,623,900 62 % Organic mobile (losses) additions (62,800 ) 117,700 Organic postpaid additions 106,400 22,100

* Q2 2022 figures include mobile subscribers and ARPU related to operations in Costa Rica, which were acquired on August 9, 2021 and are therefore not included in Q2 2021 subscriber data.

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 % Rebased % 2022 2021 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 454.5 $ 434.2 5 6 $ 899.4 $ 864.0 4 5 C&W Panama 141.6 133.3 6 6 268.8 260.6 3 3 Liberty Puerto Rico 364.1 360.4 1 — 733.4 721.7 2 1 VTR 150.0 209.3 (28 ) (16 ) 320.8 419.6 (24 ) (12 ) Liberty Costa Rica 108.0 36.3 198 10 215.4 72.5 197 9 Corporate 5.5 5.4 2 2 11.1 10.8 3 3 Eliminations (6.1 ) (5.7 ) N.M. N.M. (12.6 ) (10.8 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,217.6 $ 1,173.2 4 1 $ 2,436.3 $ 2,338.4 4 1

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Our reported revenue grew by 4% for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Reported revenue growth in Q2 and H1 2022 was driven by (1) the addition of $74 million and $146 million, respectively, from the acquisition of Telefónica’s Costa Rica operations on August 9, 2021, (2) organic growth in C&W Caribbean & Networks, (3) organic declines at VTR and (4) a net foreign exchange (“FX”) impact of $(34) million and $(63) million, respectively. The FX impact was driven by an average 18% and 15% depreciation of the Chilean peso for Q2 and H1, respectively.

for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Q2 2022 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean & Networks: revenue grew by 5% on a reported basis and 6% on a rebased basis. Fixed residential revenue was 1% higher on a reported and rebased basis, as compared to the prior-year period. Our year-over-year performance was driven by internet subscriber growth over the past twelve months. In the second quarter, Jamaica returned to internet RGU growth as our commercial focus and new FMC propositions drove additions. Mobile revenue was 3% higher on a reported basis and 4% on a rebased basis, as compared to the prior-year period. Growth was primarily driven by a higher average number of mobile subscribers, resulting from sales initiatives, including converged offerings. B2B revenue was 8% and 9% higher on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, as compared to the prior-year period. Performance was driven by growth in fixed internet and mobile subscription services and, for subsea revenue, the positive impact from IRU accelerations in Q2 2022.

C&W Panama: revenue grew 6% on a reported and rebased basis. Fixed residential revenue was up 10% on a reported basis and rebased basis, as compared to the prior-year period. Growth was driven by subscriber additions over the past twelve months, resulting from investments in our networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile revenue decreased by 2% on a reported and rebased basis. The decline was driven by reduced ARPU from prepaid services, mainly attributable to lower recharging activity. This was partly offset by continued strength in our postpaid segment, where revenue grew by 39%, driven by the addition of 86,000 subscribers over the past twelve months, mainly through successfully migrating customers from prepaid to postpaid. B2B revenue grew by 13% on a reported and rebased basis. The year-over-year increase was driven by the successful award of certain infrastructure projects, growth in fixed recurring revenue and higher mobile handset sales.

Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue grew by 1% and was flat on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Fixed residential and B2B growth was offset by lower mobile revenue year-over-year. Robust fixed residential growth was driven by consistent subscriber additions over the past twelve months, which more than offset the negative impact of $2 million in customer credits during Q2 2022 related to a significant power outage. Higher B2B revenue was driven by postpaid mobile subscriber additions, mainly related to a Government sponsored program, while reduced consumer mobile revenue was due to a decline in prepaid subscribers and ARPU.

VTR: revenue was 28% and 16% lower on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year revenue decline was primarily driven by residential fixed revenue performance. Over the past twelve months, intense competitive pressures have led to a reduction in ARPU and subscriber numbers. In addition, strategic initiatives implemented during the first half of 2022 have led to lower ARPU levels across our internet subscriber base.

revenue was 28% and 16% lower on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year revenue decline was primarily driven by residential fixed revenue performance. Over the past twelve months, intense competitive pressures have led to a reduction in ARPU and subscriber numbers. In addition, strategic initiatives implemented during the first half of 2022 have led to lower ARPU levels across our internet subscriber base. Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 198% and 10% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported performance benefited from the inclusion of Telefónica’s Costa Rica operations in the quarter. Rebased growth was driven by strong subscriber additions across both our mobile and fixed businesses, where we added 275,000 and 63,000 subscribers, respectively, over the past twelve months.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) was $(350) million and $173 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(162) million and $354 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The declines during the 2022 periods are primarily due to goodwill impairments incurred during the second quarter of 2022, which were partially offset by decreases in depreciation and amortization expense as we ceased recording depreciation expense for the Chile JV Entities during the third quarter of 2021 when we began accounting for them as held for sale.

income (loss) was $(350) million and $173 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(162) million and $354 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase (decrease) Six months ended Increase (decrease) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 % Rebased % 2022 2021 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 209.6 $ 188.1 11 12 $ 402.1 $ 369.4 9 10 C&W Panama 44.4 45.6 (3 ) (3 ) 84.9 89.6 (5 ) (5 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 148.8 161.4 (8 ) (8 ) 293.1 311.3 (6 ) (6 ) VTR 37.9 68.7 (45 ) (35 ) 84.4 139.2 (39 ) (30 ) Liberty Costa Rica 35.6 12.7 180 4 65.8 26.8 146 12 Corporate (12.8 ) (12.5 ) (2 ) (2 ) (26.6 ) (23.0 ) (16 ) (16 ) Total $ 463.5 $ 464.0 — (2 ) $ 903.7 $ 913.3 (1 ) (2 ) Operating income (loss) margin (28.8 ) % 14.7 % (6.6 )% 15.1 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 38.1 % 39.5 % 37.1 % 39.1 %

Our reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was flat and 1% lower, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA performance in Q2 and H1 2022 resulted from the net impact of organic declines in VTR and Puerto Rico, which were mostly offset by $24 million and $42 million, respectively, contributed by operations acquired from Telefónica in Costa Rica and organic growth at C&W Caribbean & Networks.



Q2 2022 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean and Networks: Adjusted OIBDA increased on a reported and rebased basis by 11% and 12%, respectively. This performance was driven by the aforementioned rebased revenue growth and our focus on cost control leading to an improved Adjusted OIBDA margin of 46.1%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA was 3% lower on a reported and rebased basis. The decline was driven by higher equipment costs related to increased mobile handset sales and additional B2B projects, and higher bad debt provisions as challenging economic conditions impacted customers in lower socio-economic groups.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 8% on a reported and rebased basis. The decline in the quarter was impacted primarily by a higher negative equipment sales margin, as well as a lower net roaming margin and net incremental integration costs. While the year-over-year decline was impacted by a tough comparison to last year, we reported a sequential improvement from Q1, and we expect continued improvement in the second half of the year.

VTR: Adjusted OIBDA was lower on a reported and rebased basis by 45% and 35%, respectively. The rebased decline was driven by the aforementioned decrease in revenue, and a lower overall Adjusted OIBDA margin as the revenue reduction was only partially offset by declines in variable costs, including programming and commissions. We continue to strive for operating efficiencies and our call center volume in June reached a two-year low following improvements across key repair and installation metrics.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 180% and 4% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported growth benefited from the inclusion of Telefónica’s Costa Rica operations in the quarter. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned rebased revenue growth partly offset by $2 million of additional integration costs and a negative non-functional FX impact of approximately $3 million, as compared to the prior-year period. The Costa Rica colon depreciated by 9% in Q2 as compared to the prior period quarter.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was $(473) million and $13 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(389) million and $102 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 58.5 $ 77.5 $ 141.3 $ 151.1 New Build & Upgrade 38.9 33.1 69.0 58.6 Capacity 29.3 36.6 53.9 53.7 Baseline 50.3 44.7 75.3 71.6 Product & Enablers 14.7 22.8 27.6 32.1 Property & equipment additions 191.7 214.7 367.1 367.1 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (35.6 ) (19.5 ) (67.5 ) (38.3 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures (0.9 ) 3.4 20.3 5.4 Capital expenditures $ 155.2 $ 198.6 $ 319.9 $ 334.2 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 15.7 % 18.3 % 15.1 % 15.7 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 61.6 $ 73.2 $ 113.2 $ 122.8 C&W Panama 26.4 20.1 41.4 30.8 Liberty Puerto Rico 46.5 51.2 91.0 84.9 VTR 35.0 55.8 79.7 102.5 Liberty Costa Rica 15.3 7.3 25.2 14.6 Corporate 6.9 7.1 16.6 11.5 Property & equipment additions $ 191.7 $ 214.7 $ 367.1 $ 367.1 Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean & Networks 13.6 % 16.9 % 12.6 % 14.2 % C&W Panama 18.6 % 15.1 % 15.4 % 11.8 % Liberty Puerto Rico 12.8 % 14.2 % 12.4 % 11.8 % VTR 23.3 % 26.7 % 24.8 % 24.4 % Liberty Costa Rica 14.2 % 20.1 % 11.7 % 20.1 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean & Networks 46,600 41,700 82,900 62,700 C&W Panama 46,000 38,700 90,300 60,200 Liberty Puerto Rico 7,100 6,600 14,500 8,700 VTR 51,600 134,600 116,600 211,300 Liberty Costa Rica 11,000 9,700 24,700 16,300 Total 162,300 231,300 329,000 359,200

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022:

Debt Finance lease



obligations Debt and



finance lease



obligations Cash and cash



equivalents in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 403.8 $ 0.8 $ 404.6 $ 129.7 C&W2 4,488.4 — 4,488.4 769.5 Liberty Puerto Rico 2,601.0 6.3 2,607.3 117.7 VTR3 1,515.7 — 1,515.7 67.5 Liberty Costa Rica 400.4 3.0 403.4 13.8 Total $ 9,409.3 $ 10.1 $ 9,419.4 $ 1,098.2 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating loss ratio (28.7)x (20.4)x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating loss ratio (25.3)x (18.3)x Consolidated gross leverage ratio4 5.1x 5.1x Consolidated net leverage ratio4 4.5x 4.6x Average debt tenor5 5.5 years 5.7 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 5.7% 5.9% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6 $1,219.7 $1,231.3

1. Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. 2. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean & Networks and C&W Panama reporting segments. 3. Represents the debt and finance lease obligations and cash and cash equivalents of the VTR borrowing group, which are classified as held for sale on our June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated balance sheet. In addition, the consolidated leverage and liquidity information includes the impact of the VTR borrowing group. 4. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios, required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. 5. For purposes of calculating our average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing and finance lease obligations. 6. At June 30, 2022, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2022 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — June 30, 2022 vs March 31, 2022 Homes



Passed Two-way



Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video



RGUs Internet



RGUs Telephony



RGUs Total



RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean and Networks: Jamaica 10,900 10,900 2,200 (2,800 ) 3,800 800 1,800 27,200 9,400 36,600 The Bahamas — — (200 ) — 800 (400 ) 400 300 (600 ) (300 ) Trinidad and Tobago 1,100 1,100 (1,800 ) (2,400 ) (1,600 ) 2,200 (1,800 ) — — — Barbados — — (200 ) 300 500 (700 ) 100 (1,900 ) 1,100 (800 ) Other1 100 100 (2,600 ) (100 ) 400 (700 ) (400 ) (9,200 ) 8,900 (300 ) Total C&W Caribbean & Networks 12,100 12,100 (2,600 ) (5,000 ) 3,900 1,200 100 16,400 18,800 35,200 C&W Panama 14,100 14,100 2,100 5,500 4,400 2,900 12,800 (184,900 ) 27,900 (157,000 ) Total C&W 26,200 26,200 (500 ) 500 8,300 4,100 12,900 (168,500 ) 46,700 (121,800 ) Liberty Puerto Rico1 3,100 3,100 10,200 300 7,000 2,400 9,700 (6,200 ) 20,500 14,300 VTR 31,000 31,200 (30,900 ) (39,700 ) (17,700 ) (26,800 ) (84,200 ) (800 ) 8,800 8,000 Liberty Costa Rica 7,800 7,800 7,400 1,300 11,300 7,900 20,500 6,300 30,400 36,700 Total Organic Change 68,100 68,300 (13,800 ) (37,600 ) 8,900 (12,400 ) (41,100 ) (169,200 ) 106,400 (62,800 ) Q2 2022 Adjustments: C&W C&N – Jamaica2 — — — — — — — (5,000 ) — (5,000 ) C&W C&N – Other3 9,700 9,700 — — — — — — — — Liberty Puerto Rico4 — — — — — — — (25,800 ) (4,100 ) (29,900 ) Total Q2 2022 Adjustments 9,700 9,700 — — — — — (30,800 ) (4,100 ) (34,900 ) Net Adds 77,800 78,000 (13,800 ) (37,600 ) 8,900 (12,400 ) (41,100 ) (200,000 ) 102,300 (97,700 )

1. Included in Liberty Puerto Rico’s mobile prepaid organic loss is a decrease of 24,700 mobile reseller subscribers. 2. During the second quarter of 2022, we began to shut down our 2G network in Jamaica and have reflected the associated decline in mobile subscribers as a non-organic adjustment. We expect further non-organic adjustments related to the final stages of the shutdown, which will impact as many as approximately 30,000 subscribers in the second half of 2022. 3. The non-organic adjustment for C&W Caribbean and Networks – Other relates to the identification of additional homes passed during the process of upgrading certain parts of the network. 4. During the second quarter of 2022, we shut down our 3G network in Puerto Rico and have reflected the associated decline in mobile subscribers as a non-organic adjustment.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended June 30, FX-Neutral1 2022 2021 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 48.48 $ 48.35 0.3 % 1.1 % C&W Panama $ 38.39 $ 37.62 2.0 % 2.0 % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 75.74 $ 77.51 (2.3 %) (2.3 %) VTR2 $ 33.51 $ 43.75 (23.4 %) (9.8 %) Liberty Costa Rica3 $ 38.28 $ 42.19 (9.3 %) (0.8 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 46.44 $ 46.33 0.2 % 0.9 %

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended June 30, FX-Neutral1 2022 2021 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 14.03 $ 14.55 (3.6 %) (2.8 %) C&W Panama $ 9.45 $ 9.57 (1.3 %) (1.3 %) Liberty Puerto Rico $ 45.06 $ 46.02 (2.1 %) (3.4 %) VTR4 $ 11.71 $ 15.97 (26.7 %) (13.6 %) Liberty Costa Rica5 $ 5.69 N.M. N.M. N.M. Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 11.93 $ 12.19 (2.1 %) (1.6 %)

Contacts

Investor Relations



Kunal Patel



ir@lla.com

Corporate Communications



Claudia Restrepo



llacommunications@lla.com

Read full story here