LiaFi Raises Interest Rate to 3.10% APY, Helping Small Businesses Earn More on Idle Cash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiaFi, a Fintech platform and app for small businesses, today announced it has increased the annual percentage yield on its LiaFi Business Account to 3.10% APY* for new and existing accounts.

The rate increase reflects LiaFi’s continued efforts to help small businesses, organizations and non-profits better manage their cash reserves by providing a simple way to earn competitive interest on idle cash without sacrificing liquidity.

“We’re passionate about small business and built LiaFi on the belief that they deserve to earn meaningful interest,” said Bruce Hrovat, Founder and CEO of LiaFi. “That’s why we’re proud to offer a leading rate that helps business owners earn more from the cash they already have. We’re grateful for the support of our partner Magnolia Bank, which shares our commitment to small businesses and enables us to further our mission.”

Instead of letting cash sit in a business checking account earning minimal interest, LiaFi makes it easy to move funds into an interest-bearing account and back again when it’s time to pay bills. This approach keeps cash working until it’s needed, without adding steps or complexity.

On average, business checking accounts earn just 0.07% APY¹. At that rate, a small business holding $50,000 in idle cash would earn about $35 per year. At LiaFi's 3.10% APY, that same balance could earn approximately $1,550 annually, money that could be used to upgrade equipment, invest in marketing or offset rising costs.

LiaFi is designed to work alongside a company’s existing bank relationships. Businesses do not need to switch banks or change how they bank. LiaFi securely connects to existing bank accounts in just a few minutes, allowing surplus cash to be moved into a LiaFi Business Account to earn interest until it’s needed for expenses. Funds can be accessed anytime, with no lockups, qualifying requirements, transfer limits or fees.

About LiaFi

LiaFi is a Fintech company headquartered in Elizabethtown, KY, focused on building financial infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of modern businesses. Through it’s partnership with Magnolia Bank, LiaFi delivers solutions that combine the accessibility businesses require with the returns they deserve.

For more information, visit liafi.com.

*Annual Percentage Yield. Current rate as of 1/15/26. This is a variable rate account and the rate may change after the account is opened. Rates are subject to change at any time. LiaFi is not a bank. Banking services provided by Magnolia Bank. Deposits are FDIC insured through Magnolia Bank, Member FDIC.

¹ Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Rates and Rate Caps: Business Savings and Interest Checking Accounts, data as of December 15, 2025. Available at https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps

