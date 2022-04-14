Leschaco Selects E2open’s Transportation Management System as its Strategic Global Logistics Platform

Partnership supports digital transformation for the global freight forwarder’s operations on five continents

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces that Leschaco (Lexzau, Scharbau GmbH and Co. KG), a global logistics service provider, has selected E2open as its next-generation TMS partner. E2open’s web-based Transportation Management intelligent application will serve as Leschaco’s operational backbone and is being deployed at all 73 of Leschaco’s locations in 23 countries worldwide.

Leschaco sought a solution with a richness of deep functionality to efficiently manage its customers’ air, sea, and land freight movements. The technology would also need to integrate with many of its homegrown solutions and other key applications.

“We are delighted that Leschaco has selected E2open as its strategic partner to provide the best-in-class forwarding solution to support their digital transformation, future growth, and high standard of customer service,” said Ron Kubera, sector president, distribution, for E2open. “The trust and cultural alignment between our organizations are evident – the cooperation has been outstanding as we build a long-lasting relationship to deliver sustainable and competitive value for Leschaco.”

“We have come to the realization that E2open is the ideal partner for Leschaco from a software capability point of view as well as from a cultural fit,” says Constantin Conrad, chief digital officer of Leschaco. “We found a reliable partner that will support us in this change and along our business needs in the future,” added Jörg Conrad, CEO of the group of companies.

E2open’s modern, web-based platform provides Leschaco with enhanced functionality to optimize operational efficiencies and increase productivity. The cloud-based application, hosted by E2open, is a global system that supports all regions. Over the long-term partnership, E2open will support Leschaco’s goals to continue automating and streamlining processes, increasing flexibility to adapt to change, and enhancing visibility and tools to optimize its customers’ experience.

About Leschaco



The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well as contract logistics and tank container operation. As a proven partner for leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive, chemical and related industries, producers of consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one single source. Its globally standardised IT environment guarantees the required high process transparency.

The company was founded under the name of Lexzau, Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the group comprises 73 offices, employing over 2,500 people in more than 23 countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network of agents. The owners insist on a sustainable business development. The company’s headquarters are in Bremen.

About E2open



At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for E2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Investor Contact:



Adam Rogers



Sr. Director of Investor Relations, E2open



adam.rogers@e2open.com

515-556-1162

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, E2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com