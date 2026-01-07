Leonardo DRS Names Sally Wallace as Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today the appointment of Sally Wallace as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Wallace, who has been with the company since 2002, will assume her new responsibilities effective immediately and will continue to report directly to CEO John Baylouny.

“Wallace is a strong leader and a trusted partner. Throughout her tenure at Leonardo DRS, she has been instrumental in driving excellence and business improvement. I look forward to working closely with her and the entire leadership team to position the company for sustained growth and long-term success,” said John Baylouny, President & CEO of Leonardo DRS.

“I am honored to take on this increased responsibility,” said Wallace. “This is an exciting time for Leonardo DRS. We have an incredible team and strong market positions with ample growth opportunities. I am excited to work with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional technology to our national security customers.”

Wallace brings extensive experience spanning more than twenty-five years at Leonardo DRS and is a defense industry veteran. In her most recent role, she served as the company’s Executive Vice President, Business Operations, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to that, she served as President of the C4ISR Group and served in several operational leadership roles across the company. She has a Master’s degree in business from the University of Chicago, a Master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering physics from Grove City College.

