Lenovo Unveils Breakthrough Personal AI Super Agent, Novel Adaptive Concepts, and Next-Gen Device Innovations Spanning Mobile, Gaming, Consumer and Commercial Portfolios at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At CES® 2026, Lenovo™ unveiled a sweeping lineup of innovations across its wide portfolio, introducing smarter new personal AI experiences, first-of-its-kind proofs-of-concept, and major updates across its gaming, mobile, consumer, and commercial devices. From ThinkPad™ to ThinkBook™, ThinkCentre™, Yoga™, IdeaPad™, Legion, and Motorola, Lenovo is showing how its Smarter AI for All vision is coming to life through more adaptive devices, bold new form factors, and AI software experiences designed to fit naturally into everyday life. The showcase is headlined by the debut of Lenovo and Motorola Qira, a new type of cross-device AI super agent that’s a Personal Ambient Intelligence System.

“With Lenovo and Motorola Qira, we are entering a new era of personal AI: one designed around users, built on trust, and shaped by their control,” said Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “At CES, personal AI comes to life across our portfolio, from breakthrough concepts and new smartphones to gaming, consumer, and commercial devices. By democratizing AI and enabling a single AI super agent to work seamlessly across many devices – from AI laptops to AI phones to agent-native wearables – we are delivering Smarter AI for All and turning personal AI into a powerful, real-world differentiator.”

Lenovo Qira: A Personal AI Across Devices

Introducing Lenovo and Motorola Qira, its new Personal Ambient Intelligence System designed to work across Lenovo and Motorola devices, including PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Delivering the same, unified intelligence, it appears as Lenovo Qira on Lenovo products and Motorola Qira on Motorola products, supporting Lenovo’s vision of one personal AI across multiple devices.

Designed with users firmly in control, Lenovo Qira helps people stay connected across devices, pick up where they left off, and receive assistance based on their instructions. Operating as an ambient intelligence layer, it brings together information and insights in the background to support everyday tasks, creativity, and communication, while processing inputs only when users choose to enable them, including for example, through integrations with partners such as Expedia Group, surfacing relevant content and seamlessly transitioning users to services like Expedia or Vrbo when they are ready to take action.

Motorola: Flagship Smartphones and New AI Experiences

Motorola expanded its premium smartphone portfolio at CES 2026 with new flagship devices and limited editions that blend personal AI, advanced camera capabilities, and refined design. These new smartphones highlight how AI can enhance creativity and everyday experiences while fitting naturally into Lenovo’s broader ecosystem of connected devices.

Motorola also previewed early concept work from its 312 Labs team, exploring how future AI companions could provide more helpful, context-aware assistance in everyday scenarios.

Proof-of-Concept Innovations: Boldly Inventing What’s Next

Lenovo is showcasing a set of proof-of-concept innovations that offer a glimpse into the future of adaptive form factors, personal AI, and new interaction models.

ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept exhibits how dynamically expanding displays can adapt to different work modes and multitasking needs.

exhibits how dynamically expanding displays can adapt to different work modes and multitasking needs. Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept (Project Kubit) demonstrates an edge- cloud personal AI device designed to bring high-performance AI closer to the user across multiple devices.

demonstrates an edge- personal AI device designed to bring high-performance AI closer to the user across multiple devices. Lenovo AI Glasses Concept highlights hands-free, wearable interaction that integrates personal AI into everyday workflows.

highlights hands-free, interaction that integrates personal AI into everyday workflows. Project Maxwell: Motorola 312 Labs unveils a wearable AI companion proof of concept that demonstrates how a single, context-aware intelligence could operate across devices within the Lenovo Qira ecosystem.

Additional concepts on display further showcase personalized displays, adaptive accessories, and new approaches to interaction.

Legion Gaming: Pushing Performance and Immersion to the Limit

Lenovo continues to advance gaming innovation with new devices designed to offer greater flexibility, immersion, and performance.

The Legion Pro Rollable Concept reveals how adaptable displays can enhance competitive and immersive gaming experiences.

reveals how adaptable displays can enhance competitive and immersive gaming experiences. The Legion Go Gen 2 Powered by SteamOS builds on Lenovo’s handheld gaming success, combining powerful performance with flexible play modes.

Lenovo also expanded its gaming lineup with updates across Legion and LOQ devices, alongside new gaming-focused concepts.

Yoga and IdeaPad Consumer AI PCs: Creativity and Everyday Computing Reimagined

Across its consumer portfolio, Lenovo introduced new Yoga and IdeaPad devices that bring creativity, mobility, and everyday computing closer together. In addition, Lenovo’s consumer Aura Edition Copilot+ PCs expand to include a new all-in-one desktop.

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition ecosystem , together with the Yoga Pro 27UD-10 display and headphone accessories, anchors Lenovo’s premium creator offering.

, together with the Yoga Pro 27UD-10 display and headphone accessories, anchors Lenovo’s premium creator offering. The Yoga AIO i Aura Edition brings immersive visuals and adaptive design to desktop creativity.

brings immersive visuals and adaptive design to desktop creativity. Lenovo Smart Connect expands cross-device continuity across PCs, tablets, smartphones and more, enabling more seamless interaction and everyday workflows within Lenovo’s device ecosystem.

Additional announcements include the latest Yoga laptops, Yoga Mini desktop form factor, and updated IdeaPad laptops.

Commercial AI Laptop and Desktop PCs: Smarter Technology for Modern Work

For businesses, Lenovo introduced new commercial AI PCs and solutions that combine performance, security, and durability for modern IT environments, in addition to new features and form factors for the Lenovo Aura Edition Copilot+ PCs.

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Aura Edition models lead Lenovo’s premium commercial lineup, along with ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition for professional users.

models lead Lenovo’s premium commercial lineup, along with for professional users. The ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition brings unique modern design and intelligent features to the desktop.

Lenovo also announced updates across its broader commercial portfolio, including new ThinkBook laptop, ThinkCentre desktop, and solutions designed to support modern IT environments.

FIFA World Cup 26™ Special Editions

As Official Technology Partner of FIFA, Lenovo unveiled a new range of FIFA World Cup 26™ Special Edition devices across its ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, Legion, Idea, and Motorola portfolios, celebrating performance, design, and global connectivity.

