Lenovo Supercharges Enterprise AI with the Launch of Agentic AI and Lenovo xIQ to Deliver Full-Lifecycle Hybrid AI at Scale

Lenovo Agentic AI gives organizations the governance, tools, advice, and ongoing support needed to deploy and manage production-ready AI agents faster and smarter – turning AI ambition into measurable impact.

Three new Lenovo xIQ delivery platforms strengthen Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage™ by delivering the automation and governance enterprises need to scale AI with confidence.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo today announced the next phase of its Hybrid AI Advantage™ with the launch of Lenovo Agentic AI, a new full-lifecycle enterprise solution for creating, deploying, and managing AI agents, and Lenovo xIQ a new suite of AI-native delivery platforms designed to simplify, accelerate, and operationalize AI across the enterprise. This evolution extends Lenovo’s established Hybrid AI Advantage™ from a foundational AI architecture to a more complete, lifecycle-driven approach for deploying and scaling AI across the enterprise.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ is Lenovo’s end-to-end enterprise AI portfolio, providing the foundation for enterprise AI by combining Hybrid AI Factory, Lenovo AI Services, and the AI Library. Lenovo Agentic AI and Lenovo xIQ platforms build on this foundation by adding lifecycle services, automation, and governance so organizations can deploy, govern, and operate AI at enterprise scale with confidence.

Driving Measurable Impact with Agentic AI

Lenovo Agentic AI provides organizations with governance, tools, advice, and ongoing support to deploy and manage production-ready AI agents faster and smarter – turning AI ambition into measurable impact. By combining Lenovo AI Services and the Lenovo AI Library, a portfolio of validated and customizable use cases, with lifecycle automation and governance, Agentic AI helps enterprises deploy AI agents quickly and responsibly.

Advisory services such as AI Discover for strategy development and AI Fast Start for rapid deployment enable organizations to begin their AI journey with confidence, accelerating time-to-value from initial proof-of-concept to full deployment in as little as three months.

Lenovo xIQ Strengthens Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage™

Three new Lenovo xIQ delivery platforms span critical domains of enterprise AI execution: intelligent agents, the digital workplace, and hybrid infrastructure. Each platform delivers shared governance and automation to help organizations scale AI effectively:

xIQ Agent Platform – Accelerates time-to-value by enabling rapid, no-code AI agent creation and deployment in minutes, with built-in governance to reduce risk.

Accelerates time-to-value by enabling rapid, no-code AI agent creation and deployment in minutes, with built-in governance to reduce risk. xIQ Digital Workplace Platform – Boosts employee productivity and IT efficiency through proactive issue detection, automated remediation, and personalized digital workplace experiences, achieving up to a 30% improvement in user experience, reducing IT support costs by 30%, and enabling up to 40% proactive resolution of IT issues.

Boosts employee productivity and IT efficiency through proactive issue detection, automated remediation, and personalized digital workplace experiences, achieving up to a 30% improvement in user experience, reducing IT support costs by 30%, and enabling up to 40% proactive resolution of IT issues. xIQ Hybrid Cloud Platform – Optimizes cost, performance, and visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments by combining AIOps, FinOps, and DevOps for smarter operations.

Together, these capabilities streamline operations, embed trust, and accelerate innovation, helping organizations reduce risk and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Meeting Enterprise Demand for Agentic AI

Across industries, businesses want AI that acts, adapts, and delivers results — not just generates content. Lenovo Agentic AI addresses this demand by providing the services, governance, and speed needed to operationalize AI at scale.

By combining Lenovo AI Services with the Lenovo AI Library, Agentic AI helps organizations identify high-value use cases and accelerate deployment. The AI Library offers proven, repeatable approaches that reduce development effort, lower risk, and keep AI aligned to real business outcomes.

“Customers tell us every day that they want AI to deliver value, but they don’t need more complexity,” said Ken Wong, Executive Vice President and President, Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo. “With our Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™, AI Services, and AI Library, we give enterprises a clear starting point for AI, and our full-stack approach helps ensure AI agents deliver value in the parts of the business where they matter most.”

Closing the AI Maturity Gap

By 2027, IDC¹ expects agentic workflows to reshape task delivery and performance worldwide, even as most organizations report low maturity in operationalizing AI. This gap underscores the need for lifecycle services, proven use cases, and a platform architecture that supports responsible, repeatable deployment.

Lenovo is already helping customers address this challenge. In partnership with Yili Group, one of the world’s leading dairy producers, Lenovo applied its Agentic AI approach to transform operations. Through Lenovo AI Services, Yili piloted voice-of-the-customer analytics to personalize engagement, implemented a supply chain control tower for real-time visibility, and introduced digital commerce tools to accelerate growth. These initiatives demonstrate how Lenovo’s end-to-end portfolio and capabilities turns AI potential into practical outcomes — improving efficiency, resilience, and customer experience.

“Yili is accelerating innovation and building a more intelligent supply chain, with Lenovo providing strong support and partnering with us to explore new opportunities for leveraging AI across our operations,” said Tiger Shang, General Manager of the Data Technology Center at Yili Group. “These AI capabilities have improved employee efficiency and helped us better serve our customers.”

Bringing It All Together: A Complete Enterprise AI Ecosystem

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ provides the foundation for enterprise AI with architecture, services, and accelerators. Lenovo Agentic AI brings lifecycle governance and automation to AI agents, while Lenovo xIQ applies these capabilities across the enterprise — from intelligent agents to the digital workplace and hybrid infrastructure. Together, they deliver a complete approach to operationalizing AI at scale.

This unique combination of AI PCs, hybrid infrastructure, AI-native platforms, lifecycle services, and validated use cases positions Lenovo as one of the few providers capable of supporting the entire enterprise AI journey. From creating AI agents in minutes to managing them across devices, data centers, and cloud environments, Lenovo helps organizations operationalize AI wherever data and teams work.

Learn More

To explore how Lenovo helps organizations adopt production-ready AI agents, visit lenovo.com/aiservices.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere.

Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

¹ Source: IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Work 2025 Predictions (IDC #US52598024, October 2024) and IDC White Paper “Realizing ROI from Agentic AI,” August 2025.

Zeno Group for Lenovo SSG

Email: LenovoSSG@zenogroup.com