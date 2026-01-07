Lenovo Revolutionizes Real-Time Enterprise AI with New Inferencing Servers

New Lenovo ThinkSystem and Lenovo ThinkEdge servers deliver robust AI Inferencing for workloads of any size, across all industries

New solutions and software stacks built on Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage enable pre-validated AI Inference deployments in real-world environments

New Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services provide enterprise guidance at any stage of the AI adoption cycle

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Tech World @ CES 2026 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced a suite of purpose-built enterprise servers, solutions, and services for AI inferencing workloads expanding the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage portfolio. Setting the stage for the next era of AI, Lenovo is advancing the field of inferencing and eliminating hurdles to power real-world AI use cases ranging from storefront customer transactions to advanced healthcare applications, including rapid diagnostics and treatment planning in critical care environments.

AI Inferencing marks a significant pivotal shift from training Large Language Models (LLMs) to leveraging fully trained models to analyze unseen data to make instant decisions in real-world settings. Moving from training to action turns the significant capital committed to AI into tangible business return, and invaluable competitive gain. Lenovo’s new AI Inferencing suite maximizes return, unifying and connecting an organization’s data across the cloud, data center, and edge to power AI workloads wherever they deliver the greatest output. Futurum estimates the global AI inference infrastructure market growing from $5.0 billion in 2024 to $48.8 billion by 2030, representing a six-year CAGR of 46.3%.1

“Enterprises today need AI that can turn massive amounts of data into insight the moment it’s created,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, Executive Vice President, Lenovo and President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With Lenovo’s new inferencing-optimized infrastructure, we are giving customers that real-time advantage—transforming massive amounts of data into instant, actionable intelligence that fuels stronger decisions, greater security, and faster innovation.”

Advanced Lenovo ThinkSystem and Lenovo ThinkEdge Servers

Lenovo’s new AI inferencing servers provide a range of offerings for business workloads of all sizes. Featuring state-of-the-art GPU, memory, and networking capabilities, Lenovo’s inferencing-optimized portfolio includes:

Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675i: Powerhouse performance, AI inferencing server built to run full LLMs anywhere with massive scalability, for the largest workloads and accelerated simulation in manufacturing, critical healthcare, and financial services environments.

Powerhouse performance, AI inferencing server built to run full LLMs anywhere with massive scalability, for the largest workloads and accelerated simulation in manufacturing, critical healthcare, and financial services environments. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650i: Accelerated AI inferencing power with high-density GPU compute that’s scalable and easy to deploy in existing data centers.

Accelerated AI inferencing power with high-density GPU compute that’s scalable and easy to deploy in existing data centers. Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455i: Super compact and built for retail, telco, and industrial environments, this record-breaking server2 brings AI inferencing capabilities anywhere data is located, with ultra-low latency and rugged reliability—and in a climate flexible anywhere between -5°C to 55°C.

With Lenovo Neptune’s leading air and liquid cooling capability to help solve the energy bottlenecks for organizations demanding top tier AI workloads performance, and Lenovo TruScale pay-as-you-go pricing model, enterprises are empowered to achieve peak performance and efficiency without compromising agility, security, or budget.

AI Solutions with Real-World Impact

Lenovo’s enterprise AI hardware is the foundation of the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory, a validated modular framework for building and operating AI solutions at scale. As part of the broader Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage spanning infrastructure, software, and services—the Factory enables organizations to achieve real-world outcomes. Lenovo Hybrid AI platforms offer one cohesive system based on new Lenovo AI Inferencing servers, storage, networking, software, and orchestration unifying infrastructure, data, and management. This ensures faster time-to-market, mitigates deployment risks, and optimizes performance at the right value for organizations. New platforms bring Lenovo’s extensive AI ecosystem value to the AI Inferencing needs of enterprise organizations:

Lenovo Hybrid AI Inferencing with Lenovo ThinkAgile HX and Nutanix AI: Centralized shared inference capability allowing for maximum GPU utilization, improved performance, scalability, and lower costs in a virtualized environment

Centralized shared inference capability allowing for maximum GPU utilization, improved performance, scalability, and lower costs in a virtualized environment Lenovo Hybrid AI Inferencing with Red Hat AI: A scalable, enterprise-grade platform designed for robust AI deployments. It delivers flexibility, enhanced security, and performance to support complex workloads and future growth—ideal for organizations seeking a resilient foundation for agentic AI.

A scalable, enterprise-grade platform designed for robust AI deployments. It delivers flexibility, enhanced security, and performance to support complex workloads and future growth—ideal for organizations seeking a resilient foundation for agentic AI. Lenovo Hybrid AI Inferencing with Canonical Ubuntu Pro: A cost-effective, streamlined solution that makes it simple to get started with AI. Perfect for rapid deployment and experimentation, it combines ease of use with essential security features for an accessible entry point into agentic AI leveraging the scalability of the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650i.

AI Inferencing Services and Solutions to Jumpstart the Adoption Process

As AI evolves, the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services provide new inferencing advisory, deployment, and managed services expertise to stand up and optimize high-performance inferencing environments tailored to business and industry-specific inferencing workloads—making enterprises easily adaptable:

Optimal server performance from day one with long-term reliability, efficiency, and scalability to start realizing ROI fast.

Reliable ongoing assistance for data center management from Lenovo Premier Support.

Flexible Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service financing to help easily scale as inferencing and AI operations evolve.

Lenovo’s new Hybrid AI Factory Services for inferencing are designed to make inferencing easy at every step of the journey—helping businesses accelerate adoption and maximize value. These AI Services reinforce Lenovo’s commitment to supporting the complete enterprise product lifecycle, giving organizations the ability to innovate confidently and manage mission-critical AI operations with reliability and scale.

Creating Out-Of-This-World Experiences

Lenovo’s enterprise advancements are designed for customers of all sizes—one of which is the largest spherical structure on Earth, and the site for today’s announcement. Launched at Sphere in Las Vegas during Lenovo Tech World at CES, Lenovo’s own technology supports the content creation of Sphere Studios. Hundreds of Lenovo ThinkSystem SR655 V3 servers, powered by AMD EPYC™ processors and NVIDIA accelerated computing, are used to develop immersive content and experiences at this unique venue.

Visible from outer space, The Sphere serves as a larger-than-life example of the transformative capabilities of Lenovo’s infrastructure.

Explore more event highlights on the Lenovo Tech World @ CES site and see all the news in the press kit.

1 “2H 2025 AI Platforms Market Sizing & Five-Year Forecast,” Futurum, December 2025

2 #1 in x86 server security for 6 consecutive years ITIC, “ITIC 2024 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report,” November 2024

