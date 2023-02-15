<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Lenercom Energon Max is the First Indoor & Outdoor Suitcase Design Power...
Business Wire

Lenercom Energon Max is the First Indoor & Outdoor Suitcase Design Power Station

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Professional energy storage company Lenercom has recently launched a revolutionary mobile energy storage station called Lenercom Energon Max, which is truly the first mobile station that can be used for both home and mobile energy storage. The product uses a fashionable “suitcase” concept design, which not only solves the problem of difficult transportation of high-power and high-capacity mobile energy storage, but also improves the shock resistance of the internal structure of the device. Let’s take a look at its specific performance.

High energy and power output:

A single Lenercom Energon Max has an output power of 3000W and a capacity of 3840Wh, which can meet the needs of most outdoor electrical appliances, and even electric vehicles. Compared with similar best-selling products, it is a “monster-level” product in terms of performance. It also provides a battery pack with the same capacity, which can be connected to form an expanded capacity of 7680Wh, enough to meet the long-term use of major household appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators.

10ms UPS:

When the Energon Max is connected to the home power grid, it can automatically provide power within 10 milliseconds of a power outage, ensuring that household appliances are not affected, especially valuable computer data.

Fast charging, 80% full in 1.7 hours:

In the case of PV and mains joint charging, the Energon Max can be charged to 80% in 1.7 hours. With such a large-capacity mobile power station with fast charging capabilities, it will save users more time.

Safe energy storage:

Lenercom has always attached importance to the research and application of safe energy storage technology, so the Energon Max also incorporates automatic fire extinguishing technology that other similar products do not have, which maximizes user safety.

Therefore, compared with similar products such as Ecoflow, Lenercom Energon Max maintains a high design level in appearance, fast charging, and power performance, and brings a unique product experience in terms of convenient use and safety in multiple scenarios such as home, travel, and outdoor operations.

Click here to learn more: https://lenercom.us/pages/lenercom-energon-max

Contacts

Company Name: Hunan Lenercom Technology Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Jason He

Email:marketing@lenercom.com
Website:www.lenercom.com

Articoli correlati

Elicit Plant Validates on a Large Scale the Performance of its BEST-a Product for Corn That Reduces Crops’ Water Consumption and Addresses the Challenges...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The results of 150 open-field trials conducted on three continents (Europe, North America, South America) confirm a significant increase...
Continua a leggere

insightsoftware Wins Dresner Technology Innovation Award for Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting

Business Wire Business Wire -
2022 Technology Innovation Awards recognize insightsoftware, based on end user feedback and real-world perspectives RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--insightsoftware, a global provider...
Continua a leggere

insightsoftware Wins Dresner Technology Innovation Award for Embedded Business Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
2022 Technology Innovation Awards recognize insightsoftware, based on end user feedback and real-world perspectives RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--insightsoftware, a global provider...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
lufthansa pixabay

Sistemi informatici KO: Lufthansa lascia a terra numerosi voli

News